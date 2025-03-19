Garry Marshall Theatre and Impro Theatre Present JANE AUSTEN UNSCRIPTED: TEA AT PEMBERLEY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Garry Marshall Theatre and Impro Theatre are celebrating Jane Austen's 250th birthday by bringing back one of the most coveted events in the city: Jane Austen Unscripted: Tea at Pemberley. Presented in the beautiful outdoor courtyard garden at GMT, all the action and the improv unfold starring the critically acclaimed ensemble members of Impro Theatre.

This limited immersive experience is a scrumptious tea party, and a fully-improvised play inspired by the intoxicatingly romantic world of novelist Jane Austen. This year is monumental as we are marking the 250th anniversary of the birth of the acclaimed author of Sense and Sensibility, Pride and Prejudice and Emma.

Tea-party goers will be whisked away to the English countryside brimming with live music, garden party table seating, tea and refreshments, and one-of-a-kind theatrics! Love will be in full bloom at Garry Marshall Theatre this May 2nd-11th. Jane Austen Unscripted: Tea at Pemberley blends audience suggestions and real-time improvisation with sips and sweets making the experience an astounding tableside romp in the blooming Marshall Gardens.

Impro Theatre co-founder, Dan O'Connor, was enthusiastic in saying “It's so wonderful to be able to play Jane Austen Unscripted in a real garden! Even better when the audience is enjoying our version of a traditional English tea with us.” GMT's Producing Artistic Director, Joseph Leo Bwarie, added to that sentiment, “We are giddy to be preparing as if Jane herself was to visit our garden and join us for tea, and we'd surprise her with a rousing rendition of Happy Birthday.”

Directed by Paul Rogan, Jane Austen Unscripted: Tea at Pemberley welcomes guests into an outdoor, English garden setting with all the whimsy of a Regency afternoon with tea and treats curated by local shops and purveyors of wonderful things.

Jane Austen is without a doubt one of the most enduring author's of her day. Her wit, societal examination, and ability to create some of literature's most charismatic and poignant heroines sets the stage (literally) for a delightfully paced comedy that erupts minute by minute.

With Austen's work spanning six novels that are far-reaching to this day, Impro Theatre's Jane Austen Unscripted: Tea at Pemberley gives audiences the chance to not only imagine the other books she might have written, but create one on-the-spot. The company starts with audience suggestions and deftly creates a world of headstrong young women, brooding noblemen, eccentric relatives and charming cads, spinning fresh, mesmerizing courtships, sticky situations, and manners that come undone.

With audience-generated suggestions, a completely improvised full-length play unfolds for only ten one-of-a-kind shows Friday-Sunday from May 2 thru May 11, 2025. Performances include Friday evening Regency-inspired cocktail shows on May 2 and 9, and two always popular performances on Mother's Day at 11am and 3pm.

No performance is the same and the improvisation skills of Impro Theatre will have audiences laughing and cheering, gasping and gossiping. There are sure to be dilemmas and broken hearts, but true love is certain to triumph.

Comments