Garry Marshall Theatre To Celebrate 50 Years Of LAVERNE & SHIRLEY And Honor Yeardley Smith

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Garry Marshall Theatre (GMT), in partnership with producer Bob Boyett, will host its annual fundraiser on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at Verse LA, a modern-day supper club in Los Angeles. The evening will honor actor and producer Yeardley Smith, best known as the voice of Lisa Simpson, for her dedication to GMT’s youth education programs.

Smith, whose wide-ranging career includes stage and screen, first appeared at Garry Marshall’s original Falcon Theatre in 2005 with her one-woman show More, directed by Judith Ivey. On November 13, GMT will recognize her artistic achievements and philanthropic contributions while celebrating her long-standing connection to the theatre.

The gala will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of Garry Marshall’s hit television series Laverne & Shirley, which premiered in January 1976 and became one of the most iconic sitcoms of its era. The evening will welcome special guest Michael McKean, who starred alongside Penny Marshall, Cindy Williams, and David Lander in the beloved show.

Producing Artistic Director Joseph Leo Bwarie noted, “It is a great joy to highlight Garry Marshall’s legacy on November 13—his birthday anniversary—and to honor our dear friend Yeardley, who was a Garry favorite. She is a comedic and creative force who has truly made our theatre better, impacting so many youth in Los Angeles. To now celebrate Laverne & Shirley alongside Garry’s family and colleagues is a powerful way to carry forward the community spirit he built.”

Kathleen Marshall, GMT Board President, added, “As Laverne & Shirley marks its fiftieth anniversary, my family and all of us at GMT are delighted to celebrate this now iconic show that made household names of my aunt Penny and Cindy Williams. They were the next Lucy and Ethel, paving the way for generations of women in television. We are grateful to Bob Boyett and City National Bank for helping make this evening possible.”

Co-hosted by Lola and John Debney (The Greatest Showman, The Princess Diaries, Elf), the fundraiser will feature live music, special performances, and a curated dining experience from VERSE LA, created by 18-time GRAMMY-winning mixer Manny Marroquin and Chef Oscar. Proceeds will support GMT’s expansion of programming, community engagement, and youth arts education initiatives.

Tickets are available now at garrymarshalltheatre.org/50years.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP