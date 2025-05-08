Garrett Clayton and More Join the Cast of FROZEN at La Mirada Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts has revealed the full cast for the Los Angeles regional theatre premiere of Disney’s FROZEN The Broadway Musical, music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, originally directed on Broadway by Michael Grandage, based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee, originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions, with musical direction by Brad Gardner and direction and choreography by Dan Knechtges. Disney’s FROZEN The Broadway Musical will preview on Friday, June 6 at 8 pm and Saturday, June 7 at 2 pm, have its official Opening on Saturday, June 7 at 8 pm and run through Sunday, June 29, 2025 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

“For the first time in forever,” experience the musical phenomenon which has taken the world by storm! Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Disney’s FROZEN The Broadway Musical includes all the film’s beloved songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, along with new music written exclusively for the stage. In the beautiful, mountainous kingdom of Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world, and increasingly distanced from each other. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she has desperately tried to conceal from her sister take control, and she flees into the mountains. As a ferocious winter descends on Arendelle, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home, with the help of hardworking ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf. Full of magic, humor, and a stunning musical score, Disney’s FROZEN The Broadway Musical is a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and finding the real meaning of true love.



ABOUT THE CAST & THE CREATIVE TEAM

