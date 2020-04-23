Game Audio Network Guild Announces 18th Annual Awards Show

The Game Audio Network Guild (G.A.N.G.) today announced details for the 18th Annual G.A.N.G. Awards to be held May 6th, 2020 at 5 PM PT Live via Twitch.tv. The all-digital format will include a pre-show hosted by composer and audio director Cody Matthew Johnson of Emperia Sound and Music. Johnson will also serve as the show's Co-Host and Emcee along with composer Wilbert Roget II.

The G.A.N.G. Awards recognizes game audio excellence in 20 categories including music, sound design, dialogue, mix, and VR. The nominees were selected by G.A.N.G. Advisory Board members and committees. Categories include Audio of the Year, Music of the Year, Sound Design of the Year, Best Interactive Score, Best Original Soundtrack album, and more. The full list of nominees is available on the G.A.N.G. website at: www.audiogang.org/18th-annual-g-a-n-g-awards-nominees/.

Said G.A.N.G. President Brian Schmidt, "Each year the G.A.N.G. Awards recognizes the top talent in our industry and we look forward to a night that will celebrate some of the best work of the last year. We are also thrilled to partner with Twitch for the first time to stream this year's show."

The 2020 awards will also feature music performed by Rob Kovacs of 88bit who will perform a medley of the Music of the Year nominees including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Erica, Fantastic Creatures, Undersea, Borderlands 3, and Rend.

G.A.N.G. Co-Host Cody Matthew Johnson stated, "It's during these trying and unprecedented times that the game audio community has shown its true colors of altruism and support. Personally, I'm honored and thrilled to have been asked to participate in the G.A.N.G. Awards, both helping to produce the show on the awards show committee and as a co-host alongside Wilbert Roget II, a video game music hero of mine!"

Previous G.A.N.G. Music of The Year winner for Call of Duty: WWII and 2020 Co-Host Wilbert Roget II commented, "As much as I would've loved to attend the Game Audio Network Guild awards show in person as per tradition, I am grateful to GDC leadership for prioritizing our safety, to the game audio community for your patience as we determined the best way to honor our nominees, and to the Game Audio Network Guild for allowing me to co-host this online event. I look forward to presenting these tokens of recognition to our industry's inspiring and persistently innovative audio artists!"

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/audiogangorg

Wednesday, May 6

5:00pm - Stream Start

5:10 pm - Pre-Show, Co-host & Emcee Cody Matthew Johnson will be LIVESTREAMING from his studio in Los Angeles, talking with those tuning in, answering questions in the comments, and kicking off the awards.

5:30 pm - Show Start





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You