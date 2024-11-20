GUINEA PIG SOLO To Host Talkback With Current And Original Cast Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Twenty years after its World Premiere, the first-ever co-production between New York's famed Public Theater and LAByrinth Theater Company in 2004 (Philip Seymour Hoffman and John Ortiz, artistic directors), Brett C. Leonard's Guinea Pig Solo has made its West Coast Premiere at the Odyssey Theatre in Los Angeles.

After the 4 pm matinee performance this Sunday November 24th, actors from the World Premiere Production, including John Ortiz who played Jose Solo, Jason Manuel Olazábal who played John Rodriguez, and Alexander Flores who played Junior, will join the current cast members for a talkback. John Ortiz co-founded LAByrinth Theater Company in 1992. With LAByrinth, in addition to Jose/Guinea Pig Solo, he originated the roles of Jesus in Stephen Adly Guirgis's The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, Clyde in Bob Glaudini's Jack Goes Boating, and Angel In Stephen Adly Guirgis's Jesus Hopped the A Train.

The talkback will be moderated by original LAByrinth member Marlene Forte. The audience will get an inside look at the acting process and gain a richer understanding of the relevance of this groundbreaking play, twenty years later.

A stunning riff on Büchner's 1836 classic Woyzeck, this "electrifying journey into the depths of the human consciousness" (Talkin' Broadway) follows Jose Solo, a young Iraq War veteran navigating the complexities of post-9/11 New York. Crippled by PTSD and yanked in opposing directions by those around him trying to help, Jose attempts to win back his wife and son while following his own mantra - love and be loved. "Ambitious, inventive and fresh" (The New Yorker), "it's not to be missed" (Chicago Tribune), "the kind of catharsis rarely found on the stage" (Chicago Sun-Times). "Guinea Pig Solo burns itself into our memories" (New York Post).

The cast of Guinea Pig Solo features Andres Velez (Jose Solo), Jackie Quinones (Vivian), Miguel Angel Garcia (Gary), Daniel V. Graulau (Doctor Kramer), Jaime Zevallos (John Rodriguez), Natasha Elías (Nikki), Paul Tully (Charlie Sansone), Chelsea J. Smith (Zoo Guide), Phylicia Wissa (Receptionist and Nurse), Oscar Avila (Bicycle Cop & Nurse), Emmanuel Saavedra (Junior), and Dyane Pascall (Understudy).

Guinea Pig Solo is directed by Paul Tully and Marilyn Camacho and features scenic design by Geronimo Guzman with assistance by Andrea Corona; lighting design by Jimmy Balistreri; master carpentry by Colt McGuire; project management by Fred Ronquillo; stage technical support by Kristen Squires and Sam Manning; fabrication artist Eric Crider; wardrobe design by Lucia Rodriguez; stage management by Karen "Kaz" Osborne; and co-produced by Norma Flores and Judd Azouley.

GUINEA PIG SOLO TICKET AND PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Tickets for performances can be purchased by visiting

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/guinea-pig-solo-tickets-1032147269267?aff=oddtdtcreator

Single tickets range from $23-$40

Performance dates and times: November 21, 22, 23, 29, 30 at 8 pm; November 24, 30, and December 1 at 4 pm. All performances will be presented at the Odyssey Theatre located at 2055 S Sepulveda Blvd.

