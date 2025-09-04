GUAC to be Presented at the Kirk Douglas Theatre This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Center Theatre Group will present the West Coast premiere of GUAC, written and performed by Manuel Oliver, for three weeks of performances from October 14 to November 2, 2025 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre as part of CTG: FWD. GUAC is co-written by James Clements, and directed by Michael Cotey. The show is presented in association with Change the Ref. GUAC is executive produced by Patricia Oliver and produced by Michael Cotey.

GUAC is a fearless, funny, and deeply moving theatrical tour-de-force about a father turned activist. Seven years after his son Joaquín "Guac" Oliver was killed in the Parkland school shooting, Manuel Oliver channels his love, loss, and rage into a powerful force for change. From pepperoni bacon pizza to air guitar solos, Oliver paints a vivid, unforgettable portrait of a vibrant life cut short—and a father’s relentless fight for a better future.

Both a celebration and a rallying cry, GUAC pulls zero punches and speaks to anyone who has ever loved, lost, or dreamed of making a difference. Previously, Oliver performed the show at The Public Theater in New York City and Woolly Mammoth in Washington, DC.

CTG’s Brindell & Milton Gottlieb Artistic Director Snehal Desai said, “GUAC is one of the most powerful nights you will have in the theater period. It is a profoundly personal story that evokes laughter, tears, and the unshakable desire to get up and do something."

