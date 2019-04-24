GRIMM Star Silas Weir Mitchell Stars in Playwrights' Arena's THE END OF BEAUTY

Jon Lawrence Rivera, Artistic Director of Playwrights' Arena - the first and oldest theater dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and producing original works written exclusively by Los Angeles playwrights - is announcing the cast for THE END OF BEAUTY by Cory Hinkle, which includes Ruy Iskandar, Silas Weir Mitchell and Tania Verafield.

THE END OF BEAUTY examines a perfectly beautiful marriage interrupted by the arrival to dinner of a former student who is riding high on fame and success as an artist. By the end of dinner, power and loyalties shift, leaving someone out in the cold. Will beauty be restored?

Cory Hinkle is a writer based in Los Angeles. He has been the recipient of the McKnight Advancement Grant, two Jerome fellowships, a MAP Fund Grant and a Jerome Travel and Study Grant. From 2008 to 2012 he co-ran the playwright-driven company Workhaus Collective where his plays LITTLE EYES and SADGRRL13 were produced. His recent plays include APOCALYPSE PLAY (premiere at Moving Arts, Ovation Recommended production); UNCOVERED CITIES (developed with Circle X); GOLDEN(commissioned by Actors Theatre of Louisville); CLANDESTINO(workshopped at Sundance Theatre Lab and New York Theatre Workshop); THE KILLING OF MICHAEL X (Jackalope Theatre) and THE END OF BEAUTY (developed at the Road Theatre and Cape Cod Theater Project). He was a co-writer of THE HIGH LONESOME SOUND(2015 Humana Festival); ALL'S FAIR/THE WAR WITHIN(co-created with Dominique Serrand and Steven Epp, premiere at the Southern Theater); FISSURES (LOST AND FOUND)(2010 Humana Festival) and REHEARSING FAILURE(Network of Ensemble Theaters, Red Eye Theatre, Southern Theatre). Cory was a recipient of the 2016-17 Humanitas Play LA Award, the recipient of the 2015 Heideman Award and he is a former MacDowell Colony fellow. He is an affiliated writer at the Playwrights' Center and earned his MFA in Playwriting from Brown University.

The play will be directed by Barbara Kallir who previously served as an Associate Director on the site-specific piece, THE HOTEL PLAY, for Playwrights' Arena. She is a Resident Director and Literary Manager at Son of Semele Ensemble, and a founding member of Rogue Machine Theatre. For Son of Semele, Barbara has directed: ARCHIPELAGO by Caridad Svich; Sheila Callaghan's ROADKILL CONFIDENTIAL; Naomi Wallace's SLAUGHTER CITY; Sarah Ruhl's MELANCHOLY PLAY; Linda McLean's SEX AND GOD; and THE TOWER by Matthew Maguire (5 NAACP Theater Awards nominations including Best Director.) Other Theatre Directing: HALF OF PLENTY by Lisa Dillman (Rogue Machine Theatre); CHARLES' STORY by Murray Mednick (PRT Co-Op) and Alan Bennett's KAFKA'S DICK (PRT Co-Op). Barbara is a graduate of the American Film Institute's Directing program and an Alumnus of the Director's Lab West. She is an associate member of SDC, and IATSE 728.

Production Team includes: Austin Kottkamp (scenic design), Matt Richter (lighting design), Chris Moscatiello(sound design), Mylette Nora (costume design). Casting Director was Raul Clayton Staggs. It will be staged managed by Thien Nguyenand produced for Playwrights' Arena by Henry 'Heno' Fernandez.

Opening set for Saturday, May 25, 2019, 4 PM at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles. Regular performances on Saturdays 8 PM, Sundays 4 PM and Mondays 8 PM, plus one Saturday 4 PM matinee on June 8. There will be one preview on Friday, May 24, 8 PM. It closes on Monday, June 17, 2019.

Tickets are $30 advance on line or $40 at the door. For reservations go to www.playwrightsarena.org or call 800-838-3006.





