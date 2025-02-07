GRAMMY-Winning Vocalist ILe to Perform at The Wallis

From her roots as the powerhouse vocalist of Calle 13 to her GRAMMY-winning solo career, iLe will bring a blend of traditional Latin rhythms and cutting-edge electronic sounds to the Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (The Wallis) on Friday, February 21 at 7:30pm.



Her debut album, iLevitable, was hailed as an instant classic and won the Grammy in the Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album in 2017, while Almadura pushed boundaries, fusing ancestral beats with modern digital landscapes. With her latest release, Nacarile, iLe delves even deeper into her creative well, collaborating with luminaries like Mon Laferte and Ivy Queen.



Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. For tickets, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday – Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org.





iLe began to develop her talent at the age of 16, along with her brothers Residente and Visitante, as a vocalist of the renowned band Calle 13, where she stood out during each show for her power as a vocalist as well as her artistic presence.



The Puerto Rican artist captivated the public and the specialized press with her debut album iLevitable in 2016, for which she won the GRAMMY Award Best Rock /Urban /Alternative Album. iLevitable is a collection of 12 songs composed and produced meticulously, in which iLe has created an instant classic that reveals a reflective and innovative art.



In 2018 iLe released “Odio”, a song that was highlighted as the best of 2018 by prestigious media such as The New York Times, Pitchfork, Billboard, among others.



In 2019 her second album Almadura was released. The sound ambience of Almadura, designed with considerable input by Residente collaborator Trooko (a/k/a Jeff Peñalva) is spare, yet seductive, as melodically moody as the album's sharp, rhythmic edges. Rather than conform to what iLe calls the “purity” of traditional Caribbean rhythms like Cuban son and rumba and Puerto Rican bomba and plena, the album fuses elements of those rhythms with an electronic soundscape that is emblematic of how Latin music is evolving.



For the millennial Latino audience it speaks to, Almadura fulfills the desire to fuse the fire of ancestors with new digital technology of music making. Her song “Contra Todo” received a Latin GRAMMY nomination as “Best Alternative Song” and her al-bum was nominated to the GRAMMY'S for “Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative album'



In 2020, iLe won a Latin GRAMMY with her song ‘En Cantos' with Natalia Lafourcade for “Best Alternative Song”.



On her third studio album Nacarile she continues the exploration of her immense talent and creativity as an author and singer. iLe manages to express through music what cannot be said only with words, to give voice to everything that should not remain silent. It draws on iLe's affinity for classic Latin American genres and Puerto Rican folk percussion, and even dabbles in the hip-hop she performed in her youth alongside her half-brothers in the iconic group Calle 13. But Nacarilealso incorporates new genres, collaging astral synths, irreverent art pop, and prismatic melodies into iLe's most imaginative, prescient project yet. In Nacarile iLe collaborated with Mon Laferte, Ivy Queen, Trueno, Flor de Toloache, Natalia Lafourcade and Rodrigo Cuevas.



