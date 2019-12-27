GOOD THING, A LIVING ROOM MUSICAL Comes to Sutter Street Theatre

"Good Things, a living room musical" an original play comes to Sutter Street Theatre.

Good Things, a living room musical features music, lyrics and story by Emma Harlow. It is directed by Payton Gobielle and edited by Jesse Winton and Payton Gobielle.

This original musical is the story of a group of young adults who must learn how to navigate mental illness and tragedy by reminding each other where to find the "Good Things" in life. This show aims to begin a discussion about the real obstacles we face every day. There are strong themes of drug abuse and suicide.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, in 2017, an estimated 3.2 million adolescents aged 12 to 17 in the United States had at least one major depressive episode. This number represented 13.3% of the U.S. population aged 12 to 17. The prevalence of major depressive episodes was higher among adolescent females (20.0%) compared to males (6.8%). While suicide isn't always linked to depression, most times, mental health is a major factor. Currently, suicide is the second leading cause of death for children, adolescents, and young adults age 5-to-24-year-olds

Cast:

Cris - Morgan Mena

Alissa - Kelly Ann Dunn

Jack - Jason Johnson

Derek - Nate Challis

Good Things plays one weekend only, January 11 at 7:00pm and January 12 at 2:00pm & 7:00pm. Sutter Street Theatre, 717 Sutter Street, Historic Folsom.

Tickets are $12 general seating. For reservations go to http://goodthings.bpt.me. No phone reservations.





