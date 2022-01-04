GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS to Resume in February At Theatre West

Storybook Theatre will present its musical version of the classic story Goldilocks And The Three Bears. There is plenty of audience participation as the children help Goldilocks in the comical forest adventure with the three bears. Goldilocks learns that bears can be people, too.

Birthday parties and school field trips are cheerfully accommodated.

The award-winning Storybook Theatre has for many years been presenting its trademark non-scary musicals at Theatre West. They are ideal for children and their families.

Storybook Theatre is a program of Theatre West operating under a contract with the stage union Actors Equity. It is funded in part by the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and California Arts Council.

Because of concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19, performances of Goldilocks And The Three Bears will resume on February 12 instead of January 8.

The cast includes Will Collyer, Bonnie Kalisher Dukes, Alex Mashikian, Rachel L. Jacobs.

Understudies: Barbara Mallory Schwartz, Paul Cady, Laura Louise Richardson, Amelia Vargas.

Choreography by Bonnie Kalisher Dukes. Set design: Ashley Taylor. Stage Managers: David P. Johnson, Leesa Freed.

Production Details:

WHAT: Goldilocks And The Three Bears, A musical for children and their families.

WHO: Book by Scott Martin. Lyrics by Rob Meurer and Scott Martin. Music by Richard Berent. Directed by Lloyd J. Schwartz. Produced by Barbara Mallory Schwartz and Lloyd J. Schwartz. A Storybook Theatre production.

WHERE: Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068.This is near Universal City, North Hollywood and Studio City. Parking is available in a lot across the street ($5 fee).

WHEN: February 12 through June 4, 2022. Saturdays at 1 p.m.

ADMISSION: All seats $15.

RESERVATIONS AND INFORMATION: (818) 761-2203.

ONLINE TICKETING: www.theatrewest.org