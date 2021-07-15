Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

​GOLDBABY Announced At The 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Goldbaby blends the simple with the absurd, sexiness with satire, and the whatever that third thing is that makes you laugh.

Jul. 15, 2021  

Comedy lovers rejoice! Following their 13 month sold out run as one of the premier sketch groups at the Pack Theater (one of the top comedy venues in Los Angeles), and killing it at their sold out run in the prestigious San Francisco SketchFest, Goldbaby is bringing its solid gold comedy to the Hollywood Fringe!

Lush, glamorous, and a hot mess, Goldbaby is more than just one flavor. Their inclusive and timely comedy is both a love letter to, and a twist on, classic sketch - Goldbaby blends the simple with the absurd, sexiness with satire, and the whatever that third thing is that makes you laugh. To put it simply, we're gold, baby. Solid gold.

Directed by: Joe Wagner. Starring: Jed Alcantara; Lauren Burwell; Emily Champlin; Nick Coluzzi; Brian Fitzgerald; Tatiana Krokar; Eli Magers; Matt Park; Kelsey Risher; Billy Ritter; Jim Rowley; Kyna WiseProduced by: Fringe Management, LLC

Learn more at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6920 and http://www.packtheater.com/teams/goldbaby/.


