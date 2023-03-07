GIFTED Comes To The Loft Ensemble This Week

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next production, Gifted by Bob DeRosa. Directed by Jennier DeRosa & Sarah Nilsen, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Biniyam Abreha, Antwan Alexander II, Lemon Baardsen, Isaac Deakyne, John Goodwin, Jay Hoshina, April Littlejohn, Ignacio Navarro, Jazmine Nichelle, Danielle Ozymandias, Bree Pavey, Benjamin Rawls, Madylin Sweeten, and Nate Thurman. There will be 12 performances only, beginning Friday, March 10, and running Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm through April 2.



Ash can see the romantic fate of every couple she meets, she just can't see it for herself. Her gift ostracized her from the people she opened up to in the past, but she has come home again to open herself to friendship, a community of other people with "gifts," and even love ... until her gift reveals devastating news. To Ash, her gift is a curse, but can she find a way to use it for good? The play challenges us to think about the small but extraordinary gifts we may have, and how they can benefit our own lives and the lives of those around us.



Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, sound design is by Bree Pavey and Tor Brown, and properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts. Choreography is by Tavi Stutz and Bree Pavey, assistant choreographer and dance captain is April Littlejohn, and the stage manager is Abram Conner. Graphic design is by Amanda Chambers and Jennifer DeRosa. Bree Pavey and Sarah Nilsen serve as producers for Loft Ensemble along with associate producers Danielle Ozymandias, Matt Lorenzo, and Marc Leclerc.



General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.