GET GREAT Premieres at Hollywood Fringe Festival

The anticipation is palpable as the Hollywood Fringe Festival approaches and proudly presents the premiere of "Get Great," a captivating one-woman show that promises to engage audiences and leave them both laughing and crying. Written and performed by Summer Spiegel, this intimate production takes center stage at the Actors Company from June 3rd to June 24th.

"Get Great" delves deep into the human experience, peeling back the layers of vulnerability, resilience, and self-discovery. With a masterful blend of storytelling, evocative movement, and heartfelt monologues, Spiegel weaves a tapestry of emotions, offering a raw and unfiltered exploration of grief.

Spiegel showcases her exceptional talents as both a writer and performer, seamlessly transitioning between multiple characters and breathing life into each with an awe-inspiring range of emotions. Her commanding stage presence, combined with a rich and poetic script, creates an unforgettable theatrical experience that resonates long after the final curtain falls.

"Get Great" promises to be an unforgettable experience for theater enthusiasts, critics, and anyone seeking a thought-provoking and emotionally charged performance.

For more information about "Get Great," including ticket reservations and showtimes, please visit