Full Cast and Crew Announced For ALICE IN WONDERLAND From A Noise Within

A Noise Within will release its second high-quality film of a stage production this spring: Alice in Wonderland-remounting the beloved production from Spring 2020-written by Eva Le Gallienne and Florida Friebus and originally directed and conceived by Stephanie Shroyer. Alice in Wonderland will be available from May 27 - June 20 with a special opening night Zoom afterparty with the artists for people who purchase May 27 tickets.

Links to purchase the streams are available on the company's website, anoisewithin.org, and will stream on Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 6pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

From the comfort and safety of home, audiences can enjoy the same artistry and production elements from our live performances-including lighting, sound, and costumes. With her award-winning filmmaking experience, Andressa Cordeiro joined Alice in Wonderland as the Director of Photography to ensure a visually compelling take on the modern adaptation of a classic story.

The stellar cast from the Spring 2020 production of Alice in Wonderland returns to delight audiences who missed Carroll's classic in its short run and reenchant those who are excited to see it again.

Crash through the looking-glass with Alice on her zany adventure to an upside-down magical dreamland where imagination defies reality and madness makes logic. Weaving a whimsical poem of hilarious and colorful eccentrics, Lewis Carroll's fractured fairy tale creates a prism through which we can again experience the mystery and effervescent wonder of growing up.

"Only a handful of our patrons had the chance to see the delightful and moving production of Alice in Wonderland," said Producing Artistic Directors Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott. "A world turned upside down and inside out, but in this case filled with brilliant language, unforgettable characters, and a lasting wisdom, seems especially timely."

As A Noise Within prepared the facility to film for Spring 2021, the wellness of the staff, crew, and artists continued to be a top priority. For months, the theatre developed extensive plans to keep everyone safe before and during filming. These procedures include but are not limited to: staff and crew certifying as Covid compliance officers, initiating a deep clean of our HVAC system for optimal turnover of fresh air, routinely disinfecting high-touched areas, daily symptom screenings, testing members multiple times a week, providing PPE, and following social distancing guidelines (including for actors).

"We are engaging in ongoing conversations with crew, staff, and artists to ensure that we hear all voices and make everyone feel as safe as possible," said Managing Director Michael Bateman. "We are also looking farther into the future to make the facility as safe as possible for our audiences when we invite everyone for live performances once again."

Tickets to stream Alice in Wonderland are $25 for individuals and $40 for a family. Opening night tickets with a Zoom afterparty with the artists are $50 for individuals and $75 for families. Tickets are available at anoisewithin.org.