Full Cast Set For World Premiere of LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN at Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for its world premiere production of littleboy/littleman, written by Rudi Goblen (FITO: A Concert Play, Green Suga Bloos) and directed by Nancy Medina (Choir Boy, Trouble in Mind). littleboy/littleman is produced in association with Brixton House.

Goblen's littleboy/littleman marks the second consecutive world premiere launching Geffen Playhouse's 2025/2026 season lineup. The season's third world premiere production, SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA, will make its debut in February 2026.

The cast includes Alex Hernandez (Mafia III, Time Alone) as Bastian Monteyero and Marlon Alexander Vargas (Camino Real, Titus Andronicus) as Fíto Palomino, with musicians Dee Simone (Drummer) and Tonya Sweets (Bassist).

Previews for littleboy/littleman begin Wednesday, October 1, 2025, in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, October 9, 2025. Two performances of littleboy/littleman will be captioned in Spanish.*

When Nicaraguan brothers Fíto and Bastian clash over their visions of the American Dream, their choices send them on a collision course with fate—risking not just their futures, but their bond. Fíto, a poet, is impulsive and ambitious, willing to take risks to get what he wants. Bastian, a telemarketer, is steady and principled, holding onto caution as a guide. Blending poetry, live music, and ritual, this electrifying tale of brotherhood and belonging pulses with rhythm and emotion, pulling us into a world where family is everything, but dreams come at a cost.

