Fritz Coleman Brings Comedy Benefit To Garry Marshall Theatre

Garry Marshall Theatre will host NBC weathercaster Fritz Coleman in a one-night comedy benefit with his comedy show "Defying Gravity" on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 3 pm.



The Honorary Mayor of Toluca Lake for the last 25 years will take the Garry Marshall Theatre stage to benefit The Toluca Lake Chamber of Commerce and the nonprofit Garry Marshall Theatre. A Valley Village resident, Coleman is no stranger to the Garry Marshall Theatre, as a long time friend of film and TV legend Garry Marshall, Coleman's stand-up resumé spans clubs and theatres across the USA including past performances at the former Falcon Theatre.



The celebrated comedian, who has kept us informed about the Los Angeles weather for 38 years on NBC4, has won four local Emmy Awards for his comedy specials on

Channel 4. His unique brand of comedy has been recognized by the late Johnny Carson and Burbank icon Jay Leno with eight appearances on the Tonight Show.



This special Comedy Benefit on October 13, 2019 is the latest installment in Coleman's live stage shows. "Defying Gravity" is Coleman's take on growing up and growing old. The Comedy Benefit is a fundraiser for The Toluca Lake Chamber of Commerce and the nonprofit Garry Marshall Theatre. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit organizations. The 90-minute show is suitable for all ages and will be followed with a locally curated dessert reception and a chance to meet Mr. Coleman.



Tickets are on sale now. Seating is limited.

Calendar listing for Fritz Coleman Comedy Benefit at Garry Marshall Theatre

Venue: Garry Marshall Theatre, 4252 West Riverside Drive, Burbank CA 91505



Date: Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 3 pm



Tickets: Price $50



Visit www.garrymarshalltheatre.org or call 818-955-8101



Fritz Coleman is NBC4's beloved weathercaster for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. He joined NBC4 in 1982 as the weekend weathercaster and two years later moved to weekdays, where he has been part of the longest-running evening news team with legendary journalists Chuck Henry, Colleen Williams and Fred Roggin. A Southern California broadcasting icon, he is renowned in the region for his extensive knowledge of weather, his sense of humor and affable personality.



In addition to his celebrated broadcast career, Fritz is well known for giving his time to numerous charitable activities, and hosts hundreds of local events to raise awareness for services that benefit underserved communities.



His community work has been recognized by hundreds of prominent organizations, including a Humanitarian Award from the United States House of Representatives for his work with the American Red Cross, as well as honors from the Salvation Army, Shelter Partnership and others. Fritz received an Honorary Doctorate Degree for Public Service from Woodbury University at the commencement ceremony in 2019.



A long-time stand-up comic who regards Bob Hope and Johnny Carson as heroes, Fritz has done stand-up for decades at local comedy clubs. Fritz has appeared 8 times on the The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and Jay Leno. He had a number of series and specials that aired on NBC4 including "What a Week," "It's Fritz," "Fritz and Friends" and "The Perils of Parenting." He earned four Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards for his comedy work.



He has opened for show business legends Ray Charles and Debbie Reynolds.



Born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, Fritz attended Salem College in West Virginia and Temple University in Philadelphia where he studied radio, television and film. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Fritz lives in the San Fernando Valley and has three children and two grandchildren.



Fritz has been the honorary mayor of Toluca Lake for 25 years.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You