Freshly Acquired Artwork at Laguna Art Museum On View Now Through September 2023

The exhibition features 14 recently acquired artworks that embody the essence of California, spanning from 1835 to the present day.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

 Laguna Art Museum will unveil its latest exhibition, Brand Spanking New: Freshly Acquired Artwork at Laguna Art Museum on view now until September 2023. A celebration of California art and its vibrant history, the exhibition features 14 recently acquired artworks that embody the essence of California, spanning from 1835 to the present day.

Though Laguna Art Museum traces its roots back to 1918, the museum did not begin developing a permanent art collection until 1940. Today, the collection spans nearly every historical period of California art from 1835 until present day. This exhibition of 14 recently acquired artworks expresses unabashedly Californian ideas including excess, optimism, irreverence and perfection. Many of the artworks embrace experimentation, environmentalism and social change.

“We are incredibly grateful for the addition of these 14 works to our permanent collection,” said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director, Laguna Art Museum. “These works embody and preserve the California experience. The transition from private to public is a transformative process for these donated artworks, as they become accessible to all audiences, fostering an educational role within the community.”

Brand Spanking New: Freshly Acquired Artwork at Laguna Art Museum features an impressive lineup of distinguished artists, including Joseph Birren, Elanor Colburn, Albert Contreras, Scot Heywood, Sandow Birk, Don Bachardy, Tom Wudi, John Baldessari, William Griffith, Buena Johnson, Edward & Nancy Reddin Kienholz, Francis De Erdely, William Wendt and Gunnar Widfoss.

Each artwork displayed in the exhibition was generously donated to the museum, reinforcing its role as a repository of California's artistic legacy. Carefully chosen for their high aesthetic and historical merit, the selected pieces are envisioned to serve as inspirations for future exhibitions, catalogs and scholarly pursuits. More importantly, each artwork aligns with Laguna Art Museum's mission to enlighten and engage people of all ages by preserving and embodying the California experience through art.

For art enthusiasts and culture aficionados, this unique collection offers an unparalleled opportunity to delve into the rich tapestry of California's artistic evolution.  For more information about Brand Spanking New: Freshly Acquired Artwork at Laguna Art Museum, visit lagunaartmuseum.org. To stay connected and learn about upcoming events, follow the museum on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.



Recommended For You