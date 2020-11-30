Fountain Theatre's Virtual End-of-Year Party Features Holiday Cheer, Games & Play Reading

Settle in with your favorite beverage on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET when the Fountain Theatre winds up 2020 and its monthly Saturday Matinee series with an Old Hollywood-themed holiday party filled with joy, games, and - of course - an online play reading. Admission is free at fountaintheatre.com.



Venerable actress Karen Kondazian, a lifetime member of the Actors Studio and Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award-winner best known for her work in the plays of Tennessee Williams (with whom she was a personal friend), takes on the role of Hollywood legend Bette Davis in Interviewing Miss Davis by award-winning playwright Laura Maria Censabella.



After the reading, stick around for party games and a celebration of friends, fellow artists and the Fountain's all-important audience. Bring something glamorous! (optional)



Inspired by a true event in Ms. Censabella's own life, the one-act is set in 1985 as Davis interviews a new personal assistant (Wonjung Kim) upon learning that her current, beloved assistant (and nurse) Jacqueline (Aleisha Force) is leaving.



"I was just out of college and very, very broke - no furniture, a folding chair, folding table, mattress on the floor, and I was working for someone who said I'd make a great assistant for Bette Davis," Censabella explained in an interview. "I went to the interview but was very conflicted because I wanted to be a writer and at the same time I wanted instant validation, and I felt like if I became Bette Davis's assistant, I would have that."



For more information and to join the party, go to www.fountaintheatre.com.

