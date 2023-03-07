Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Final Two Weeks To Catch SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE At Pasadena Playhouse

Sunday in the Park with George Is the first mainstage production of the theater's six-month-long celebration of the works and impact of Stephen Sondheim.

Mar. 07, 2023  
Pasadena Playhouse's Sondheim Celebration production of Sunday in the Park with George, is in its final two weeks, and must close Sunday, March 19.

Sunday in the Park with George Is the first mainstage production of the theater's six-month-long celebration of the works and impact of Stephen Sondheim, the first major festival honoring his legacy since his passing in 2021.

One of the most acclaimed musicals of all time and Sondheim's most innovative and groundbreaking musical, Sunday in the Park with George is directed by Sarna Lapine, who helmed the most recent Broadway revival of the show, with choreography by Alison Solomon and musical direction by Andy Einhorn.

The cast of Sunday in the Park with George is led by Graham Phillips (Broadway's 13, CW's Riverdale, CBS' The Good Wife) as George Seurat/George and Krystina Alabado (Broadway's Mean Girls and American Psycho) as Dot/Marie.

The production also features Michael Manuel (Our Town at South Coast Repertory, The Father at Pasadena Playhouse) as Jules/Bob, Emily Tyra (Broadway's Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Yvonne/Naomi, and Liz Larsen (Broadway's Beautiful, NBC's Law and Order) as Old Lady/Blair.

The cast also includes Armand Akbari as Soldier #2/Ensemble, Jenni Barber as Celeste #2/Waitress, Allison Belinkoff as Female Swing, Erica Gonzalez as Louise, Brian Calì as Boatman/Lee, Marc Ginsburg as Ensemble, Jennie Greenberry as Nurse, Savannah L. Jackson as Ensemble, Trevor James as Soldier/Alex, Robert Knight as Louis/Charles, Deborah Lew as Frieda/Betty, Matthew McCoy as Male Swing, Alexandra Melrose as Mrs./Harriet, Brianna Pember as Ensemble, Juliana Sloan as Celeste #1/Waitress, Jimmy Smagula as Mr./Billy, and Jason Michael Snow as Franz/Dennis.

The design team features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, 2014 Tony Award Winner for Act One), costume design by Clint Ramos (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, 2016 Tony Award Winner for Eclipsed), lighting design by Ken Billington (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, 1997 Tony Award winner for Chicago), sound design by Danny Erdberg and Ursula Kwong-Brown (Stonewall at NYC Opera, Head Over Heels at Pasadena Playhouse), projection design by Tal Yarden (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, Broadway's Network) and wig design by Christopher Enlow (Broadway's The Inheritance, Broadway's The Prom). The Stage Manager is Lisa Ann Chernoff (Broadway's The Great Society, Broadway's My Fair Lady) and the Assistant Stage Managers are Kaleigh Bernier (Broadway's True Crime Obsessed, Broadway's Be More Chill) and Mikayla Bettner (A Noise Within's Metamorphoses, A Christmas Carol 2022). Casting is by the Telsey Office, Ryan Bernard Tymensky CSA, Rose Bochner, CSA.

Marking the start of the later part of his career, Sunday in the Park With George (1984), in which Sondheim's music brings the world of George Seurat to vivid life, is the first of three musicals Sondheim created with James Lapine that include Into the Woods (1987) and Passion (1994). Sondheim and Lapine won the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for the work, and while it was revived on Broadway in 2008, and again in a celebrated limited run in 2017 (helmed by Sarna Lapine), Sunday in the Park with George has rarely been produced in Los Angeles with the full-scale production it deserves-until now. Inventive, insightful, and in a class of its own, this ravishing, captivating masterpiece encapsulates the complexity of life-and the art of understanding it.

On a Sunday afternoon on La Grande Jatte, French artist George Seurat is hoping to find the inspiration to create a masterpiece. As the piece comes together, the people come alive; his mother, his friends, his critics, the woman he loves. Stroke by stroke, dot by Dot, will George create something lasting, something new?

Sunday in the Park with George is a shimmering tribute to "the art of making art "which takes on an even deeper and richer meaning since Sondheim's passing.

Tickets for Sunday in the Park with George start at $39 and are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.




GIFTED Comes To The Loft Ensemble This Week Photo
GIFTED Comes To The Loft Ensemble This Week
Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next production, Gifted by Bob DeRosa. Directed by Jennier DeRosa & Sarah Nilsen, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Biniyam Abreha, Antwan Alexander II, Lemon Baardsen, Isaac Deakyne, John Goodwin, Jay Hoshina, April Littlejohn, Ignacio Navarro, Jazmine Nichelle, Danielle Ozymandias, Bree Pavey, Benjamin Rawls, Madylin Sweeten, and Nate Thurman.
SkyPilots One-Act Festival Returns Photo
SkyPilot's One-Act Festival Returns
Last autumn, the acclaimed SkyPilot Theatre Company sought submissions for its annual One Act Festival. After receiving a record number of plays, seven outstanding works were chosen and will be presented over two weekends, March 23rd through March 26th and March 30th through April 2nd, at Studio/Stage, 520 N Western Ave., Los Angeles.
Review: LITTLE WOMEN, A NEW MUSICAL at The Knitting Factory Photo
Review: LITTLE WOMEN, A NEW MUSICAL at The Knitting Factory
The music takes as a jumping off point the personalities and varied interests of each of the sisters, and we hear trite lyrics explain to us Jo’s love of writing and Amy’s love of painting, but somewhere amidst cutesy rhymes about daisies, butterflies, and taking flight, we lose the distinct dignity of each of these characters.
Review: COME GET MAGGIE at Rogue Machine Theatre At The Matrix Photo
Review: COME GET MAGGIE at Rogue Machine Theatre At The Matrix
Love may be real and not science fiction.  But Rogue Machine’s attempt at a first musical is so bubble gum, pop-retro, Flash Gordon-y, it’s almost guaranteed to be a runaway hit.

share