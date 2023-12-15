Festival Of Arts & Pageant Of The Masters Offers Unique, Last Minute Holiday Gift Ideas

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach invites holiday shoppers to unwrap the magic of the season with unique and unforgettable gift ideas.

Here are FOUR unique gift ideas to consider as great alternatives to traditional gifts that will surprise and impress everyone on your list.

Give a picture perfect gift with tickets to next summer's Pageant of the Masters “À La Mode: The Art of Fashion.” The 2024 Pageant will mesmerize audiences with a captivating journey through history's most iconic fashion trends and spectacles, brought to life through the artistry of living pictures, unforgettable music and engaging storytelling. Performances are nightly July 6 through August 30, 2024. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased online at www.foapom.com.

Gift a piece of artistic excellence and support local Orange County artists by purchasing artwork from one of the 120 Festival of Arts exhibitors. From paintings, ceramics, jewelry and more, many exhibitors have artwork ready to gift this holiday season. Browse samples of their artwork and find contact information at Click Here.

For the ultimate Pageant of the Masters fan, purchase a seat through the Pageant Legacy Society! Your loved one's name will be engraved on a plaque and permanently affixed to a seat in the Pageant's Irvine Bowl. Naming opportunities start at $500 and help support ongoing programming at the Festival and Pageant. To learn more, visit Click Here.

Spoil your loved one with a Festival of Arts gift membership and they will experience the Festival of Arts Fine Arts Show and Pageant of the Masters like a VIP! With memberships starting as low as $50, fans can elevate their experience at the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters with special discounts, perks, events and more. Visit Click Here to check out all the different levels and benefits of Festival of Arts membership.

Visit the Festival of Arts website today to pick out your unique gift! Stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit Click Here or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, please visit Click Here.

The Festival of Arts, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has long been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts' mission is to promote, produce and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts. It produces two world-class events: The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Together both shows attract over 200,000 visitors each year.