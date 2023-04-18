Festival Of Arts Debuts Fresh Faces Exhibit at FoaSOUTH

The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show in Laguna Beach will be opening its doors this summer on July 5, 2023; however, patrons will have an opportunity to get a sneak peek of the artwork of many first-time Festival exhibitors at Fresh Faces 2023. Beginning Saturday, April 15th at the Festival's satellite gallery foaSOUTH, this highly anticipated exhibition will showcase a fascinating look into the innovative and diverse artwork of ten prestigious artists from Orange County, California.

"We are very excited to have ten of the seventeen new artists joining us for this exhibit," said Director of Exhibits, Christine Georgantas. "This exhibit presents an incredible array of artworks that reflect the creativity and high quality standards that have become synonymous with the Festival of Arts."

Fresh Faces 2023 will open just in time for World Art Day on April 15th and run through June 1st, 2023. The exhibition will showcase a wide range of mediums including painting, ceramics, photography, mixed media and more.

The artists and mediums presented are Kevin Avery (photography), Mustapha El Basri (photography), Jill Maytorena (mixed media), Daniel Monroe (ceramics), Cindy Motley (painting), James Pearce (mixed media), Dominic Petruzzi (photography), Colleen Premer (printmaking), Courtney Ryan (jewelry), Eri Sugimoto (ceramics).

Since its inception in 1932, thousands of artists have showcased and sold their artwork at the Festival of Arts. Georgantas adds, "These new exhibiting artists, along with our longtime exhibitors, will create a memorable and remarkable Fine Art Show this summer."

Fresh Faces 2023 is open daily 9am to 8pm, April 15th through June 1st at the Festival of Arts satellite gallery foaSOUTH, located inside Active Culture at 1006 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach, CA 92651. To learn more information visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, please visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.