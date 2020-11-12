Festival Ballet Theatre Presents THE NUTCRACKER: SHORT & SWEET at Irvine Barclay Theatre

This bite-size version of the beloved ballet features many of your favorite characters portraying the full Nutcracker story.

Festival Ballet Theatre invites you to a fun and safe way to celebrate the cherished holiday tradition of The Nutcracker. This bite-size version of the beloved ballet features many of your favorite characters portraying the full Nutcracker story on an outdoor stage adjacent to the Barclay.

Enjoy this family-friendly event under an open-air audience tent. Each party will have a reserved pod that includes seating for up to five people, and will be socially distanced from other groups. All health regulations will be followed to ensure attendee safety. This 1-hour family-friendly production will be presented without an intermission.

Now more than ever, traditions like The Nutcracker are sure to spark holiday cheer. We hope you can join us for this outdoor journey to the Land of Sweets!

For more information visit https://www.thebarclay.org/buy-tickets/2020-2021-season-events/festival-ballet-theatre-the-nutcracker-2020.html.

Irvine Barclay Theatre Safety Guidelines

This event will be held outside, please prepare for changes in weather.

We ask that you refrain from attending if you or anyone else in your party or household have cold or flu symptoms.

Face masks will be required for all attendees (over the age of 2) and staff on premises.

Temperature will be taken prior to admission to the seating area. No person with a temperature over 100 degrees will be admitted.

Simple health screening questions may be asked upon entry to seating area.

The Barclay and Festival Ballet Theatre are strictly adhering to local and state health authority guidelines for the prevention of COVID-19 transmission. As these policies change rapidly, we thank you in advance for your patience and understanding regarding necessary changes to all protocols.

All pods will be disinfected after each usage, and enhanced housekeeping measures will be taken at all times.

