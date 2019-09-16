Feinstein's Presents: Mostly NEW Musicals Will Feature Selections From Kevin Ray's CENTRAL AVENUE BREAKDOWN And NOTES FROM JUAREZ

Feinstein's at Vitello's newest monthly series, mostly NEW musicals, returns Monday, 10.7.19 with selections from musicals by acclaimed composer and recording artist Kevin Ray, featuring a starry cast from LA and Broadway! Tickets are available now at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com.

In the award-winning CENTRAL AVENUE BREAKDOWN, it's 1940s Los Angeles and the hottest place to be seen is Central Avenue, in the shadow of Hollywood where hot swing blows all night long. Brothers Bill and Jim Marcel are sax players struggling to carve out their own legacies, but can they overcome a destructive rivalry before it's too late?

NOTES FROM JUAREZ was inspired by the escalating immigration debate and border politics in Texas. It was loosely based on a spate of mysterious murders of female workers in the Maquiladora zone in Cuidad Juarez, and its themes and issues are timelier than ever.

CENTRAL AVENUE BREAKDOWN has won six major awards at the New York Musical Festival including Excellence in Music and Excellence in Orchestrations. Writer Kevin Ray, an LA native, notes that "CENTRAL AVENUE BREAKDOWN was first performed as a staged reading at the Cinegrill in Los Angeles. It has gone through many incarnations and collaborators since; received two full productions at NYMF, and a production at the DAEGU festival in South Korea. This presentation will feature several songs never before performed in Los Angeles. It is a pleasure to bring this show's music back to the city that inspired its story."

The cast for the evening will include April Nixon (B'way: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFÉ, TOMMY; upcoming GRUMPY OLD MEN at La Mirada), Tommy Hobson (Nickelodeon's "Fresh Beat Band," Ovation Award winner for AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at La Mirada), Laura Dickinson (4x Grammy winner, 3x Emmy winner), Eric B. Anthony (B'way: THE LION KING, Ebony Rep: 5 GUYS NAMED MOE), Gabriela Carrillo (PRINCE OF EGYPT at Tuacahn, AMERICAN MARIACHI at South Coast Rep), Marisa Matthews (EVITA at San Diego Rep, upcoming ROCK OF AGES in Hollywood), Elysa Gomez (Las Vegas: ROCK OF AGES, world premiere: CONGA), Justin Luciano (WEST SIDE STORY at VA Rep), and more to be announced soon!

Kevin Ray is a songwriter, singer, and piano player originally from Los Angeles, now residing in New York City and Berlin. He has recorded seven solo albums including Radio Silence (2013), Speak Now (2009), Karaoketown (2004), and RadioFriendly (2002). In 2006, he composed the MAC-nominated Seasoned Greetings - complete with twelve original holiday songs performed by the world famous singing waitstaff at Ellen's Stardust Diner. That record went on to receive critical acclaim including a MAC nomination for the song "Fat Christmas". Kevin's songs have been performed on television, in theaters and federal courtrooms. His unique style of piano-based pop-rock mixes elements of theater, jazz, and soul music. His songs are personal and literate, and range from intensely emotional, to humorous, to political. For more information on Kevin's music, check him out on iTunes and CDBaby.com!

Feinstein's Presents mostly NEW musicals is a new monthly series featuring a variety of exciting new musicals in concert in the heart of Studio City. Each edition will focus on the work of a single writer or writing team - or present a new musical in concert! Next, on November 4, will be Brett Ryback's JOE SCHMOE SAVES THE WORLD! mostly NEW musicals is curated and co-produced by Amy Francis Schott, producer of the popular, long-running cabaret series (mostly)musicals.

Tickets are $25/general admission and $35/VIP and available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com. Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 8pm. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA.

A minimum of $20.00 is required per person while inside the showroom. Dining in the restaurant or any of our bars does not apply to the showroom minimum. Service fees apply to all tickets purchased via Eventbrite, at the door, and/or at the Box Office. Valet parking available with validation for $6. Guests requiring accessible seating should book directly by calling 818-769-0905. Parties of 7 or more must be booked directly with the venue by calling 818-769-0905. Large group seating is not guaranteed.

Feinstein's at Vitello's is home to a roster of local jazz, musical theater, comedy acts and welcomes some of today's most celebrated performers when they come to town. The popular supper club brings an eclectic mix of entertainers and spirited, one-of-a-kind performances to the San Fernando Valley's favorite Italian restaurant. Feinstein's at Vitello's is Michael Feinstein's first location in Southern California, joining his other nightclubs, Feinstein's/54 Below in New York and Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco.





