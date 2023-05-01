Fables and Rumors Presents VALLEY OF LIGHT, a New Musical at Hollywood Fringe

From the creators of the critically-acclaimed The Showroom comes Valley of Light, a legend at the end of the world. The earth has crumbled, and civilization has been reclaimed by flowers and creeping vines. Mars and Fable set out on a future folk journey into the great unknowable world to find their missing mother and save her from the beast.

Valley of Light is a coming of age story where the pebble meets the stone. Valley of Light is a story about remembering love in a world devoid. Valley of Light is a story about finding family when there's nothing else to find.

"This is a play that has been very close to my heart as I've worked on it throughout the years, and I could not have asked for a more talented team to bring it to life!" says creator and director Naomi Melville. "I hope that audiences will leave the theatre inspired and hopeful, with a new sense of gratitude for simple joys and the people close to them."

Much of the production team and cast of Valley of Light are returning as Fringe Veterans, having worked on the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival production of Signals, which won an "Encore Producers Award," Alterea's Stardust, and The Showroom, all of which played to rave reviews. Valley of Light is directed by Naomi Melville, assistant directed and choreographed by Sydney Gamble, music directed by Soni Sharma, and produced by Jason Pollak, Kalani Sloane, and Michaela Skaribas. The cast includes Adriano Jade, Tess Botts, Erlene Sam-Peal, Michaela Skaribas, Michaela Spellman, Jason Pollak, Megan Gladden & Allyse Besné. The team also includes Adam Hassan and Ariana Gabier as stage managers, Sophia Grose as costume designer, Jacob Hollens as scenic designer, Court Rhodes as lighting designer, Philip Saguil as Sound Designer, Liz Plescia on the piano, and Mikey Takla on percussion.

Valley of Light previews on Sunday, June 4th and runs June 9th to June 24th. Valley of Light has five performances in The Broadwater (Main Stage) at 1076 Lillian Way. Tickets are $20. Tickets and more information on the show can be found at Click Here.

About Fables and Rumors

Fables and Rumors Productions is an LA-based theatre company that believes in the power of storytelling. We are devoted to sharing timeless and powerful stories that make an impact today. We believe it is necessary to promote all voices and identities in our productions. Telling stories is how we understand each other as human beings; it allows us to teach and learn, and to connect to our community, culture, and history. Find us on Instagram and TikTok @valleyoflightmusical

Naomi Melville (Writer/Director/Composer) currently lives in Los Angeles, where she studies theatre and screenwriting at the University of Southern California. In 2018, Naomi won the California Young Playwrights Contest with her first musical: Trash: The Musical! Her one act play, The Book of Sofia Bell, was a finalist in the contest two years prior. Since then, Naomi has directed several new works and short films. Valley of Light will be Naomi's first full-length play, musical or otherwise, to be fully realized on stage, and she couldn't have asked for a better community to welcome this world premiere than the Hollywood Fringe!