Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fables and Rumors Presents VALLEY OF LIGHT, a New Musical at Hollywood Fringe

Valley of Light previews on Sunday, June 4th and runs June 9th to June 24th.

May. 01, 2023  

Fables and Rumors Presents VALLEY OF LIGHT, a New Musical at Hollywood Fringe

From the creators of the critically-acclaimed The Showroom comes Valley of Light, a legend at the end of the world. The earth has crumbled, and civilization has been reclaimed by flowers and creeping vines. Mars and Fable set out on a future folk journey into the great unknowable world to find their missing mother and save her from the beast.

Valley of Light is a coming of age story where the pebble meets the stone. Valley of Light is a story about remembering love in a world devoid. Valley of Light is a story about finding family when there's nothing else to find.

"This is a play that has been very close to my heart as I've worked on it throughout the years, and I could not have asked for a more talented team to bring it to life!" says creator and director Naomi Melville. "I hope that audiences will leave the theatre inspired and hopeful, with a new sense of gratitude for simple joys and the people close to them."

Much of the production team and cast of Valley of Light are returning as Fringe Veterans, having worked on the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival production of Signals, which won an "Encore Producers Award," Alterea's Stardust, and The Showroom, all of which played to rave reviews. Valley of Light is directed by Naomi Melville, assistant directed and choreographed by Sydney Gamble, music directed by Soni Sharma, and produced by Jason Pollak, Kalani Sloane, and Michaela Skaribas. The cast includes Adriano Jade, Tess Botts, Erlene Sam-Peal, Michaela Skaribas, Michaela Spellman, Jason Pollak, Megan Gladden & Allyse Besné. The team also includes Adam Hassan and Ariana Gabier as stage managers, Sophia Grose as costume designer, Jacob Hollens as scenic designer, Court Rhodes as lighting designer, Philip Saguil as Sound Designer, Liz Plescia on the piano, and Mikey Takla on percussion.

Valley of Light previews on Sunday, June 4th and runs June 9th to June 24th. Valley of Light has five performances in The Broadwater (Main Stage) at 1076 Lillian Way. Tickets are $20. Tickets and more information on the show can be found at Click Here.

About Fables and Rumors

Fables and Rumors Productions is an LA-based theatre company that believes in the power of storytelling. We are devoted to sharing timeless and powerful stories that make an impact today. We believe it is necessary to promote all voices and identities in our productions. Telling stories is how we understand each other as human beings; it allows us to teach and learn, and to connect to our community, culture, and history. Find us on Instagram and TikTok @valleyoflightmusical

Naomi Melville (Writer/Director/Composer) currently lives in Los Angeles, where she studies theatre and screenwriting at the University of Southern California. In 2018, Naomi won the California Young Playwrights Contest with her first musical: Trash: The Musical! Her one act play, The Book of Sofia Bell, was a finalist in the contest two years prior. Since then, Naomi has directed several new works and short films. Valley of Light will be Naomi's first full-length play, musical or otherwise, to be fully realized on stage, and she couldn't have asked for a better community to welcome this world premiere than the Hollywood Fringe!




Lightning Rod Theater to Present WE GOT YOUR SIX in June Photo
Lightning Rod Theater to Present WE GOT YOUR SIX in June
Lightning Rod Theater will premier its latest production, We Got Your Six, at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, story by Shawn Dickens, Rob Rain, Matt Stevens, Anonymous and Paul Hoan Zeidler, written and directed by Paul Hoan Zeidler. We Got Your Six, is the sixth Hollywood Fringe production that Lightning Rod Theater has presented, opening Sunday, June 4th at 5pm at Asylum.
​BEING 80: TOO OLD TO CHANGE? to Play Hollywood Fringe Festival in June Photo
​BEING 80: TOO OLD TO CHANGE? to Play Hollywood Fringe Festival in June
Being 80: Too Old To Change? Written and performed by probably the oldest person doing a solo show at this year's Fringe (and almost surely the oldest one with major partial deafness), this is a semi-comedic look at what life's like for Art Shulman and what it can be, since he turned 80 and retired.
Interview: Playwright francisca da Silveira Can Touch A Lot of People By Making a Mean Coo Photo
Interview: Playwright francisca da Silveira Can Touch A Lot of People By Making a Mean Cookie
Up next for the Rogue Machine, NNPN’s rolling premiere of francisca da Silveira’s can i touch it? opening May 6, 2023 at the Matrix. Gregg T. Daniels directs the cast of Safiya Fredericks, Suzen Baraka, Iesha Daniels and Scott Victor Nelson. francisca massaged some non-rehearsal time availability to answer a few of my queries on her touch and her process.
Review: PRIVATE LIVES at Independent Shakespeare Photo
Review: PRIVATE LIVES at Independent Shakespeare
When you get right down to it, Amanda and Elyot are two people with the enormous blind side of being drawn to one another yet destined to hurt one another; walking a fine line between love and hate, desire and aversion. 

More Hot Stories For You


WITCH HAZEL: An Anxiety Play Comes to The Broadwater Second StageWITCH HAZEL: An Anxiety Play Comes to The Broadwater Second Stage
April 30, 2023

An adventurous comedy, one person show by Eliza Gill. A dinner party, The Hobbit, and a house of vengeful house plants leads Witch Hazel down a spiral regarding her identity and if she really is the person that she presents to the world or just an imposter. Hopefully we will laugh along with her as they slide down the rabbit hole of 'who am i?'
Lightning Rod Theater to Present WE GOT YOUR SIX in JuneLightning Rod Theater to Present WE GOT YOUR SIX in June
April 30, 2023

Lightning Rod Theater will premier its latest production, We Got Your Six, at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, story by Shawn Dickens, Rob Rain, Matt Stevens, Anonymous and Paul Hoan Zeidler, written and directed by Paul Hoan Zeidler. We Got Your Six, is the sixth Hollywood Fringe production that Lightning Rod Theater has presented, opening Sunday, June 4th at 5pm at Asylum.
​BEING 80: TOO OLD TO CHANGE? to Play Hollywood Fringe Festival in June​BEING 80: TOO OLD TO CHANGE? to Play Hollywood Fringe Festival in June
April 30, 2023

Being 80: Too Old To Change? Written and performed by probably the oldest person doing a solo show at this year's Fringe (and almost surely the oldest one with major partial deafness), this is a semi-comedic look at what life's like for Art Shulman and what it can be, since he turned 80 and retired.
THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR COMING to Open at The Broadwater in JuneTHANK YOU SO MUCH FOR COMING to Open at The Broadwater in June
April 29, 2023

The World Premiere of Thank You So Much For Coming is Written and Performed by writer, comedian Alex Kern, Directed by Natasha Mercado.
Rubicon Theatre Company to Present THE DRIFTERS & CORNELL GUNTER'S COASTERS Concert Next MonthRubicon Theatre Company to Present THE DRIFTERS & CORNELL GUNTER'S COASTERS Concert Next Month
April 29, 2023

Rubicon Theatre of Ventura will present the second event in the company’s May Concert series on Friday and Saturday, May 19th and 20th. Making their celebrated return after their sold-out Rubicon shows in 2019, these two legendary groups are teaming up again for an unforgettable concert experience.
share