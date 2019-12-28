FRIDA-STROKE OF PASSION Opens February 7 At Casa 0101

Odalys Nanin's acclaimed 2017 show Frida- Stroke of Passion is revived for a limited engagement at Casa 0101 Theater.

The Frida of the title is, of course, the world-famous artist Frida Kahlo. The play begins on July 6, 1954, Frida's 47th birthday. She will die exactly one week later. The narrative will explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death. (There is an official account of her cause of death, but how did she die really?) This is not all, however. It is the story of a woman living as vibrantly as she can despite dwindling health and a world of pain.

She attempts to continue painting. Partially anesthetized by a mixture of tequila and painkillers, she is visited by many lovers, male and female, singer Chavela Vargas, movie star Maria Felix, Communist politician Leon Trotsky, entertainer Josephine Baker, Cuban spy Teresa Proenza, photographer Tina Modotti, and Frida's husband, painter and muralist Diego Rivera. Some are physically present in her room, others are recreated and present in her vivid memory.

The relationship between Frida and Diego is deeply complex. Diego is incapable of sexual monogamy, so much so that he practically pushes Frida into the arms of other lovers. Yet their emotional attachment to each other is surpassingly deep and a thing of wonder.

Odalys Nanin is the playwright, director, and portrays Frida. Two decades of artistic output have given her iconic status in the Latinx and LGBTQ communities. Her previous plays include Love Struck; Skin of Honey; Garbo's Cuban Lover; The Nun and the Countess; Beyond Love; The Adventures of the Lieutenant Nun; Naked in the Tropics; Lavender Love; Marilyn: My Secret; and The Judy Garland Show. She is the Founder and Producing Artistic Director of Macha Theatre /Films. She has a national audience as an actor from her multiple roles on series television, including Jane the Virgin (The CW), Criminal Minds (CBS), and a recurring role on Games People Play (BET).

In addition to Odalys Nanin, the cast of Frida- Stroke of Passion includes Oscar Basulto, Sandra Valls, Celeste Creel, Marjorie Burgos, Francisco Medina, Tricia Cruz, Kesia Elwin, David Ty Reza, Mantha Balourdou, Paul Cascante and David Santamaria.

Co-producer: Trish Moran. Assistant director: Ramona Gonzales. Set design: Marco de Leon. Lighting design: Sammie Wayne IV.

The show includes several iconic songs of the period, performed live. Among them: Paloma Negra, La Llorona, Piensa en mi, Estas Son Las Mananitas, Maria Bonita and Una Cabeza.

The production is supported in part by grants from California Arts Council, Los Angeles County Arts and Culture Commission, and the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.

The original 2017 production won Eddon Awards for best production and best performance (Odalys Nanin as Frida) in an intimate venue.

The tequila-swilling, cigar-smoking Frida was a 20th Century original, defying the norms of class, race and gender to become a leader in the world of art, as the first Mexican artist to have work purchased by the Louvre; and a queen in the world of fashion, appearing on the cover of Vogue. Now, she belongs to Eternity. But you can still experience the final chapter of her tumultuous and exciting life when you come to see Frida-Stroke of Passion.

Tickets: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/frida-stroke-of-passion-tickets-85497484277





