FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME is Coming to Pasadena Playhouse

The national tour of Freestyle Love Supreme will play Pasadena Playhouse July 12-August 7, 2022.

The critically acclaimed hip-hop sensation and recipient of a 2020 Special Tony Award was conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale in 2004 before In The Heights and Hamilton. Following a highly anticipated Broadway return and the release of the Grammy nominated Hulu documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme is a non-stop blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings. The 90-minute show is created nightly with the audience and no two shows are ever the same.

"We've had many of our happiest and most fulfilling creative moments working on Freestyle Love Supreme and are excited to see its next chapter unfold on this national tour," said Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda. "It is a show that consistently surprises us: we have no idea what to expect any time we do it - and isn't that the true beauty of live theater? Freestyle Love Supreme wouldn't want or have it any other way!"

Directed by Kail, Freestyle Love Supreme is a blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music and vocal styling with special surprise guests at select performances. The show features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company on tour includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut,"Richard Baskin, Jr. AKA "Rich Midway;" Jay C. Ellis AKA "Jellis J;" Aneesa Folds AKA "Young Nees;" Mark Martin AKA "Mandible," Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé; Morgan Reilly AKA "Hummingbird;" James Rushin AKA "Shifty Hills;" Victoria Theodore AKA "Gigawatts;" and Anthony VenezialeAKA "Two Touch."

Special spontaneous and unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the tour.

In name and beyond, Freestyle Love Supreme pays homage to John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme", with a nod to musical roots in jazz, soul, blues and hip-hop. Freestyle Love Supreme was originally developed and produced in 2004 by Ars Nova, in association with Jill Furman and Back House Productions. The show has played in all five boroughs of New York and many states, as well as on Broadway, at the U.S. Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Melbourne Comedy Festival, and the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME is produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. It features set design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design by Jeff Croiter; and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $30 and are available online and by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus