FREDIA THE 13th: CAMP BLOOD Opens Next Month at Cavern Club Celebrity Theater

From the Director/Writer of CHICO'S ANGELS comes a new killer musical starring Frieda Laye! Everyone is headed to Musical Theatre Camp for what seems to be an innocent summer getaway of showtunes. Strange things occur and dead counselors pile up as they are hunted by an unseen monster. You'll scream! You'll laugh! You'll want to sing along, but please don't.

Starring Frieda Laye of CHICO'S ANGELS and Julie Brown of CLUELESS and EARTH GIRLS ARE EASY. It's murderous musical mayhem!

Performances take place August 6, 7 & 8, 2021.

At the world-famous Cavern Club Celebrity Theater MUST BE VACCINATED TO ATTEND must show proof of Vaccination ...things are changing quickly in LA!

Tix $35 at cavernclubtheater.com $40 at the door

Cast: Frieda Laye, Julie Brown, Dustyn Gulledge, Jenna_Perusich, Craig Taggart, Lennon Hobson, Kalan Tauck, Hayes Dunlap and Reba Areba

Written by Kurt Koehler & Danny Casillas

Directed by Kurt Koehler