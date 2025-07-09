FOURSOME World Premiere and More Set for IAMA Theatre Company 18th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



IAMA Theatre Company has revealed its 2025-2026 season, which includes its 8th annual New Works Festival, a world premiere production, and two original workshop productions, introducing bold new works into the American theatre canon. All performances (October 9, 2025 – June 15, 2026) will be staged at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave, Los Angeles. The IAMA Insider Pass is currently on sale ($90, fees included).

The 2025-2026 IAMA Theatre Company season will kick off with its 8th annual New Works Festival, October 9-13, 2025. See the full season here!

New Works Festival

October 9-13, 2025

IAMA’s New Works Festival gives audiences an early look at future hits and allows playwrights to experience public reaction to their work for the first time. Since 2018, IAMA’s New Works Festival has emerged as IAMA’s leading development and community engagement program, providing the first step in curating new plays of artistic excellence to be considered for future productions. The Festival invites the local community into the creative process and welcomes social gatherings and discussions following each play presentation. Audiences are invited to spark important dialogue, connection, and creative exchange, both on and off the stage. New works developed during the Festival have gone on to full, world premiere productions not only at IAMA, but at theatres across the country.



Esther Perel Ruined My Life

By Mathilde Dratwa

Directed by Jeremy B. Cohen

Workshop Production

December 6-15, 2025



Esther Perel Ruined My Life is a biting, tender, and tragically modern play that strips away the glossy veneer of marriage, monogamy, and motherhood. When Andrea and Aaron decide to open their marriage, nudged by the provocative gospel of celebrity sex and intimacy expert Esther Perel, they hope to reignite desire. But what begins as an erotic experiment quickly spirals into a deeper and messier unraveling. Andrea, alienated from her own body after childbirth, and Aaron, chasing pleasure beyond their shared bed, find themselves reckoning with the widening gap between being loved and being desired. Enter Ty: charming, uninhibited, and 27 years old. His arrival explodes the illusion of control, forcing the couple to confront trust, autonomy, and the stories told to feel whole. Fierce, funny, and sex-soaked, this dramedy dives into the complications of growing up, aging out, and turning on – in more ways than one. A sharp and reflective look at what happens after "happily ever after."



Foursome

World Premiere Production

Produced in association with Celebration Theatre

By Matthew Scott Montgomery*

Directed by Tom Detrinis*

February 13 – March 23, 2026 (opening night: February 19, 2026)

*denotes IAMA Theatre Company Ensemble Member



A fan favorite from IAMA’s 7th Annual New Works Festival, this razor-sharp, riotously funny, and fearlessly sexy new play explores queer love, and the many forms commitment can take. Four friends gather for a weekend getaway, armed with champagne, secrets, and enough emotional baggage to fill the trunk twice over. As pop anthems echo through the cabin, what begins as a warm, wine-drenched reunion becomes a powder keg of desire, miscommunication, history, unexpected revelations, and more. Witty, queer, sexy, and emotionally loaded, Foursome is a millennial romantic comedy turned inside out: part slumber party with therapy sessions included and part dance party breakdown with a few surprises along the way.



…but you could’ve held my hand

By JuCoby Johnson

Directed by H. Adam Harris

Workshop Production

June 4-15, 2026



From a stolen slice of wedding cake at age 10 to the complexities of adulthood, four Black friends navigate the joyful and jagged evolution of their relationships. Told with heart, humor, and a hint of magic, this decade-spanning story highlights the ups and downs of life, falling in and out of love, and everything in between. …but you could’ve held my hand is a non-linear swirl of past and present, pulsing with 90s R&B, prom night confessions, awkward first kisses, and more. This bold and theatrical celebration is a tender, poetic exploration of identity, connection, and the spaces people carve out for one another.



SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC