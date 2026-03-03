FOURSOME World Premiere Extended at IAMA Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to popular demand, IAMA Theatre Company has extended the world premiere of Foursome. Foursome, an exciting and hilarious new work about queer love and chosen family, is produced in association with Southern California’s oldest LGBTQIA+ theatre company Celebration Theatre.

Written by IAMA Ensemble Member Matthew Scott Montgomery and directed by IAMA Director of the Ensemble Tom Detrinis, Foursome finds two couples, all the best of friends, exploring and blurring the lines between sex, love, and friendship. A fan favorite from IAMA’s 7th Annual New Works Festival, this razor-sharp, riotously funny, and fearlessly sexy play explores LGBTQIA+ love, and the many forms commitment can take. In this witty romantic comedy, four friends gather for a weekend getaway, armed with champagne, secrets, and enough emotional baggage to fill the trunk twice over. As pop anthems echo through the cabin, what begins as a warm, wine-drenched reunion becomes a powder keg of desire, miscommunication, history, unexpected revelations, and more.

Originally scheduled to close March 23, Foursome will now play through March 28, 2026, adding five additional performances at Atwater Village Theatre.

IAMA Theatre Company’s production of Foursome features Adrián Javier* as Tahj, Matthew Scott Montgomery* as Noah, Jimin Moon as Felix, and Calvin Seabrooks as Kobe. The understudies for this production are Brandon Halvorsen, Andre Heimos, and Brendan Scannell. (* denotes IAMA Theatre Company Ensemble Member)