FLAYED Will Receive Two Encore Producers' Award Performances

The world premiere of Flayed, written and performed by Josiah Blount and directed by David Bridel, is the winner of two 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival Awards, Soaring Solo Social Impact and Best of Broadwater. The show was also a nominee for The Fringe First (Best World Premiere), 2Cents’ Immersive Worlds, and San Diego International Fringe Festival Exchange Awards. Two Encore Producers’ Award performances have been set for Saturday, July 1, at 4pm, and Wednesday, July 5, at 8pm, at the Broadwater Black Box, 6322 Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, 90038. Running time is 75 minutes.



Flayed is the story of a man on the verge of a breakdown, or maybe, spiritual enlightenment. Joshua Marsh is fresh out of pastor’s college and delivering his first sermon to a conservative church in Southwest Virginia. This trial run sermon will determine if he joins the church staff as an Associate Pastor, something he’s longed for his whole life. However, Joshua is queer, deeply closeted, and on the precipice of a mental breakdown. As his sermon progresses, his pristine public self begins to falter and his messy, complex, internal world is revealed. His mind is a fantasy landscape full of eclectic characters who express all his sinful rage, lust, and violence. Will he be able to hide the hell fire within? Or will his whole identity go up in flames?



Josiah Blount is an LA-based actor and writer. Film credits include Ted 2 (Universal), and The Gambler (Paramount). TV credits include Modern Family (ABC), The Mentalist (CBS), Suburgatory (ABC), and Happyland (MTV). As a writer, his pilot script Abomination was a quarterfinalist in the 2023 Screencraft TV Pilot Script Competition. He has written and performed sketch comedy with The Groundlings for many years. He is a graduate of The Clown School and performs with a clown troupe throughout Los Angeles. Taubert Nadalini is associate director and sound designer, Taylor Sieve is choreographer, and Michael Lyons is co-producer.



Said Tracey Paleo of Gia on the Move, “Flayed is outlandish and utterly unrestrained ... weird and wonderful, zany and hilarious, wicked and devastating ... and at its conclusion a wholly satisfying experience that should not be missed.”



Tickets for the Encore Producers’ Award performances are $15 and available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2250659®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2Fflayedtickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.