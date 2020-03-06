FIVE PIECES OF PAPER Set For Matrix Theatre On Holocaust Remembrance Day

Honoring Holocaust Remembrance Day, writer/performer Moti Buchboot brings his solo show Five Pieces of Paper: Stories My Hungarian Grandmother Refused to Tell Me and Other Family Tales to the Matrix Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 7, at 8pm. The show received its world premiere (directed by Buchboot and Martha Gehman) in the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Five Pieces of Paper is set to return for five performances in the 2020 HFF this coming June.



The creation of Five Pieces of Paper: Stories My Hungarian Grandmother Refused to Tell Me and Other Family Tales was a direct reaction to the 2017 Charlottesville riots at the University of Virginia at which neo-Nazis, alt-right, neo-Confederates, neo-fascists, white nationalists, Klansmen, and other racist groups marched and attacked counter-protesters. It is a show about countering hate and intolerance, hope and love, remembering the horrors of the not-so-distant past, and giving the audience an emotional multi-sensory experience along the way.



Moti Buchboot is an Israeli artist who moved to Los Angeles in the early 1990s. The grandson of a Holocaust survivor, he shares lessons learned from his Hungarian grandmother who began her life's journey in a Hungarian village, survived the Holocaust, and eventually settled in a small town in Israel. Told as a personal love narrative, this emotional rollercoaster unfolds through acting, Yiddish song, puppetry, storytelling, and on-stage baking. This spiritual ritual is meant to reveal and heal the trauma of a horrifying past.



Buchboot was featured in the role of Giant Blunderbore in Jack and the Beanstalk, the Panto at Santa Barbara's Lobero Theatre. He has also been seen in Pieces of Eight at the Met Theatre (directed by Martha Gehman). He co-created Dialogos at the Unknown Theater and created and directed Love, Loss, Lust, and a Tango at the Barnsdall Theatre. He has toured the world teaching and performing Argentine Tango. He has appeared in national TV commercials as well as on the History Channel, PBS, and MTV. He wrote, directed, and starred in Soul Dance, a short film that made the independent film festival circuit. He is also an author and a photographer. Current projects include Money, the Musical directed by Michael Pollock at Second City Hollywood and Word, a puppet show directed by Roberto Ferreira at the LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre. He also has two short films in post-production.



Tickets are $20 may be obtained online at www.fivepieces.org. The Matrix Theatre is located at 7657 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, 90038.





