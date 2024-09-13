FINNEAS Added to the Ford 2024 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Los Angeles Philharmonic announced an addition to The Ford 2024 season: FINNEAS. Celebrating the release of his second solo album, For Cryin' Out Loud!, FINNEAS performs with a full live band for a special, one-night-only performance at The Ford, on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

The ten-time GRAMMY and two-time Academy Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and composer, FINNEAS has quietly emerged as an unassumingly ubiquitous presence in popular music and culture. After the many accolades and achievements in his career to date, his curiosity, excitement, and love for what he does continue to shine through in his highly anticipated sophomore solo album, For Cryin' Out Loud! (out Oct 4 on Interscope Records). It's the result of gathering a handful of friends, heading to the studio as a band, and making music the good old-fashioned way, and it's as glorious as anything he's ever done. Now, Los Angelenos can celebrate with FINNEAS and his friends the night before the release of For Cryin' Out Loud! with a full live band on October 3 at The Ford in his hometown of Los Angeles.

Pre-order For Cryin' Out Loud! HERE.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 13, at 9am and can be purchased online at TheFord.com.

Programs, artists, dates, prices, and availability are subject to change. Two ticket limit per household. (Those discovered purchasing multiple orders will be canceled.)

