FAST MOVING CONSUMER GOODS to be Presented at Open-Door Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Open-Door Playhouse will continue to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse

A man gets the surprise of his life when he calls the Suicide Hotline. Rachel Berney Needleman directs a cast that includes Noelle Evangelisti as Anita and Matt Foyer as Charlie.

Richard Fouts is the playwright. His previous plays include Running Mate; The Birthday Lottery; My Afternoon with Lenny; Summer Me, Winter Me; Family Secrets; and Dead Serious.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast—like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided playwrights, actors, and directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception, Open-Door Playhouse has presented short and one-act plays from playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021, Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for content for the play Custody, and in 2023, the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category, while Custody was nominated for Scripted Writing in 2025.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, sound engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you can listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others.

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC