Exclusive Photos: Norm Lewis, Vicki Lewis, Sandy Bainum, And The Cast In Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR In Concert

The Foundation for New American Musicals will present a one-night-only concert of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy Woman of the Year by John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Peter Stone. Check out exclusive photos from rehearsal.

The production stars Tony, Emmy, Grammy, and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera), Sandy Bainum (42nd Street), Jason Graae (Falsettos), and Vicki Lewis (Chicago, NBC’s NewsRadio).

Based on the classic MGM film starring Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, Woman of the Year follows Tess Harding, a sharp and ambitious television news anchor, and Sam Craig, a celebrated cartoonist whose professional rivalry turns into romance and marriage. The musical explores gender roles, media influence, and the balance between love and career—topics that remain timely more than four decades after its 1981 Broadway debut.

All proceeds from the concert benefit FNAM’s ShowSearch program, a nationally recognized musical theatre competition and mentorship initiative for high school and college writers in Southern California. “This concert not only celebrates the brilliance of Kander and Ebb, but also directly invests in the future of American musical theatre,” said Michael Donovan, President of the FNAM Board. “Every ticket purchased helps give young writers the resources, mentorship, and platform they need to develop their voices and share their stories.”

Norm Lewis will play Sam Craig, joined by Sandy Bainum as Tess Harding, Jason Graae as Pinky, and Vicki Lewis as Helga. The cast also features Joe Abraham, Sarah Chaney, Jared Gertner, Gordon Goodman, Linda Igarashi, Michael James, Whitney Kathleen Vigil, Kailyn Leilani, Arthur Joseph Mendoza, Mark Miller, Keith Parks, Brittany Rose Hammond, Kevin Symons, and Harrison White.

The concert, directed by Glenn Casale with choreography by Karma Camp and musical direction by Brent Crayon, will take place Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage (1310 11th St.) in Santa Monica, CA. Tickets are available at FNAM.us.



The Cast in rehearsal for Woman of the Year in Concert

