Ensemble Studio Theatre LA Presents WinterFest 2020

WinterFest 2020 is EST/LA's annual 4-week festival of play readings and projects. Come and see new plays as they are being developed.

Tickets, $5 to $15, are available at: https://dime.io/events/2020-winterfest/

WinterFest 2020 Schedule

Week 1

Saturday, January 11

3:00 Monsters Are Made, by Hannah C. Langley. Initiated by Shaina Rosenthal.

8:00 Dark Tale, initiated and written by Keith Szarabajka. 1 hour, 45 minutes.

Sunday, January 12

1:00 Bingo! by Henry Alexander Kelly. Initiated by New West. 90 minutes.

4:00 Patience, initiated by Sarah Brooke, written by Tony Foster.

7:00 Stories from A Narco's Daughter, by Alex Alpharaoh. Initiated by Alex Alpharaoh. 75 minutes.

Week 2

Thursday, January 16a??

8:00 Dawn's Early Light, initiated by Genia Michaela, written by Kenny Hargrove. 75 minutes.

Saturday, January 18a??

2:30 Stand Your Ground, by Tony Blake. Initiated by Sunday Best.

5:00 Wake the Body, initiated by Shaina Rosenthal/David Meyers. 2 hours.

8:00 O-Dogg, initiated by L.A. Fest, written by Alex Alpharaoh. Plus talkback.

Sunday, January 19

3:00 Free! initiated and written by Virtic Emil Brown. 1 hour, 40 minutes plus talkback.

7:00 This Will Be Our Year, initiated by Christine Hamilton-Schmidt, written by Ali MacLean. 100 minutes.

Monday, January 20

8:00 Line, initiated and written by Christine Hamilton-Schmidt. 80 minutes.

Week 3a??

Friday, January 24

a??8:00 Conscious Living, initiated and written by Lisa Bishop. 65 minutes.

Saturday, January 25

3:00 Four Short Plays: Sheila, initiated and written by Tom Stringer. 30 minutes. At the Sleep Clinic, initiated and written by Mary Portser. 10 minutes. - Guinea Pig Apocalypse, initiated and written by Tony Pasqualini. 15 minutes. The One That Got Away, initiated and written by Tony Pasqualini. 25 minutes.

5:00 Four Top, initiated and written by Michael Kaplan. 100 minutes.

8:00 Katherine's Play, by Leilani Squire. Initiated by Tom Stringer. 95 minutes.

Sunday, January 26

1:00 Blind Kisses, by S.J. Roth. Initiated by Eve Sigall; 100 minutes.

3:00 The Big Takeover, initiated and written by Tom Baum. 75 minutes

6:00 The Last Nights of Scheherezade. Initiated by Laura Flanagan, written by Paula Cizmar. 2 hours.

Week 4

Thursday, January 30

8:00 Bicycleman, by Ed Moore. Initiated by Jayne Taini/Liz Ross.

Friday, January 31a??

8:00 America's Sexiest Couple, by Ken Levine. Initiated by Tony Pasqualini. 90 minutes.

Saturday, February 1

5:00 Five Short Plays:

Family Alarm, by Sandy Shenkman. Initiated by Denah Angel. 12 minutes. Lady Magic, initiated and written by Tom Lazarus. 10 minutes. a??Untitled, by Troy Loftin. Initiated by Tarah Pollock. 10 minutes. a??Slut, by Nayna Agrawal. Initiated by Artistic Directors. 10 minutes. Spit, initiated and written by Elin Hampton. 12 minutes plus talkback.

8:00 The Magicians Seek An End to Polarization, initiated and written by Stephen Dierkes. 2 hours.

Sunday, February 2

2:00 Isaak, initiated by Susie Tanner. a??

4:00 Only Human, initiated and written by Chris DiGiovanni. 90-100 minutes.

7:30 True Story, an evening of readings, hosted by Lizzy Ross. Doors open at 7:00 for wine and snacks.





