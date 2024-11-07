Emily Goglia to Bring THE LIMELIGHT CLUB to The Moon Room This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emily Goglia Presents The Limelight Club continues at The Moon Room on Melrose on Monday, November 18, at 8pm. Goglia's accompanist is Pete White. The evening will also feature special guests Juliette Goglia (NCIS, CSI, Disney Channel); Lauren Elder (champion whistler, Broadway's Hair and Sideshow); Gabe Gibbs (viral sensation, Broadway and National Tour of The Book of Mormon); and Kristen Bell (Frozen, The Good Place, Veronica Mars).

Emily Goglia brings a taste of the New York City cabaret scene to Los Angeles in her monthly residency at The Moon Room. Join her for a delicious cocktail and a fresh new show every month filled with Broadway tunes along with stories, comedy, and an ever-changing roster of guests ranging from LA's top singers to Broadway vets, magicians, and stand-up comics.

Emily Goglia has played packed houses at New York's Feinstein's/54 Below, Metropolitan Room, LA's Rockwell Table & Stage, and a sold-out run in the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Now, she brings her love of cabaret back to LA. She has been seen singing with Christina Aguilera in her Masterclass online video, in FOX's Grease, Live!, NBC's The Sing Off, and she most recently became the winner of the CW's Christmas Caroler Challenge. Other credits include Mae in Reefer Madness (LA revival opposite Kristen Bell), Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (5 Star Theatricals), Evita (Eva Peron/Palos Verdes), Kinky Boots (Lauren/3D Theatricals), Rent (Maureen/McCoy Rigby Entertainment), The Life of Death (Jackie/CTG), and Megan in A Transparent Musical at the Mark Taper Forum (directed by Tony nominee Tina Landau). Goglia also performs with the viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox and travels the world with Disney in Concert. Her voice-over talents will be featured in the upcoming animated short Bug Therapy alongside Jay Leno, Dr. Phil, Meghan Trainor, Tom Green, and Sterling K. Brown. Her singing voice can currently be heard in several movies and on several studio albums.

Pete White is originally from the UK, where his credits as a music director include Kinky Boots (West End premiere and the Grammy-nominated West End cast album, and Associate Music Supervisor for productions in Tokyo and Melbourne), Les Misérables (UK/European and US 25th Anniversary Tours), Hairspray (UK Tour), Legally Blonde (UK Tour), and Avenue Q (West End Assistant Music Director). He now lives in Los Angeles and current projects include Musical Director/Co-Orchestrator for the upcoming pop musical Salem, and music producer for Aimie Atkinson (original cast of Six).

Admission is $10 through November 10; $15 from November 11–18; and $20 at the door. Tickets may be obtained online. There is no drink minimum. Doors open at 7:30pm. The final 2024 date for the Emily Goglia Presents The Limelight Club residency is Monday, December 16.

Comments