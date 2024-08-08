Emily Goglia Will Bring MUSICAL MUSINGS to the Moon Room

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



The Moon Room on Melrose will once again present Emily Goglia's Musical Musings on Monday, August 19, at 8pm. Goglia’s accompanist is Dwight Rivera.

Emily Goglia brings a taste of the New York City cabaret scene to Los Angeles in her monthly residency at The Moon Room. Join her for a delicious cocktail and a night of your favorite Broadway tunes along with stories, comedy, and an ever-changing roster of guests ranging from LA’s top singers to Broadway vets, magicians, and stand-up comics. Goglia’s guests on Monday 8/19 will be include Jacob Haron (The Book of Mormon–Broadway/National Tour, Rock of Ages–Las Vegas, How the Grinch Stole Christmas–La Jolla); Alyssa Simmons (Mystic Pizza–McCoy Rigby Entertainment, Sunday in the Park with George–Musical Theatre Guild, Shrek–3-D Theatricals); and The New Fangled Four, after recently winning 5th place in the International Barbershop Championship, weaving slapstick humor together with a quirky brand of comedy while remaining top-notch harmony singers.

Emily Goglia has played packed houses at New York's Feinstein's/54 Below, Metropolitan Room, LA's Rockwell Table & Stage, sold out a run in the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Now, she brings her love of cabaret back to LA. She has sung with Christina Aguilera in her MasterClass online series and has been seen on FOX's Grease Live! and NBC's The Sing Off, and she was the winner of the CW’s Christmas Caroler Challenge. Other credits include the recently released film Knights of Swing (Amazon), Evita (Eva Peron), Kinky Boots (Lauren), Rent (Maureen), Carousel (Carrie), and Into the Woods (The Baker’s Wife), and most recently as Megan in A Transparent Musical at the Mark Taper Forum. She also performs with the viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox and travels the world with Disney in Concert. She will soon showcase her voice-over talents starring in the upcoming animated short Bug Therapy directed by Jason Reisig, and she can currently be heard in several movies and on several studio albums. Throughout the year, she performs in several shows at Disneyland Park, and she travels the nation with the USO Show Troupe, singing and dancing for the military and their families.

Dwight Rivera is a Los Angeles-based pianist, composer, and musical director. Originally from New York City, in Los Angeles he has worked with musicians, singers, and actors such as Linda Perry, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Elliot Yamin, Ada Vox, Pia Toscano, world music superstar Khaled, and many others. He has toured as a keyboardist across the country and internationally. In recent years he has added a focus on writing solo piano and instrumental music. His compositions have been streamed over 100 million times.

Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. There is no drink minimum. Tickets may be obtained here. Emily Goglia’s residency dates are now scheduled for the third Monday of every month (September 16, October 21, November 18, December 16). The Moon Room is located at 7174 Melrose Avenue (2nd Floor), in Los Angeles, 90046.

