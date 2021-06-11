El Capitan Theatre to Presents Marvel Studios' BLACK WIDOW

Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre will present Marvel Studios' "Black Widow" starting July 9, 2021, shown in brilliant Dolby VisionTM Laser Projection & Dolby Atmos® Audio Technology. El Capitan guests can enjoy a "Black Widow" themed photo op and see iconic costumes from the movie, and during Opening Weekend, will recive an exclusive poster, while supplies last.



There will be a special Opening Night Fan Event on Thursday, July 8th at 7:00 PM. Guests will be among the first to see "Black Widow" and each ticket includes reserved seating, 1 exclusive "Black Widow" poster, red and white box of popcorn, 44 oz. Collector Cup and beverage, and Opening Night Fan Event Souvenir Credential with Lanyard. Tickets for this special opportunity will be $40.00 per person no matter of age.



El Capitan guests can also enjoy special concessions during the run of "Black Widow" at The El Capitan Theatre, including a 105 oz. Collector Popcorn Tub with icon domed lid ($20) and 44 oz Character Topper Collector Cups ($12 each) while supplies last.



Daily showtimes for Marvel Studios' "Black Widow" starting Friday, July 9 are 12:00PM, 3:30PM, 7:00PM and 10:30PM. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.



Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and at https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats for this engagement are reserved: Mon. - Thurs.: $17 Adult, $14 Child (3-11)/Senior(60+), and Fri. - Sun.: $21 Adult, $18 Child (3-11)/Senior(60+)



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures to its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting the El Capitan Theatre. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/