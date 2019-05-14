El Capitan Theatre Presents Special Engagement of Disney's ALADDIN

Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre presents a special engagement of Disney's ALADDIN, May 23 to June 16, shown in brilliant Dolby VisionTM Laser Projection & Dolby Atmos® Sound Technology. Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com, by calling 1-800-DISNEY6 and at The El Capitan Theatre box office.



El Capitan Theatre Guests will have a magical experience for the whole family from the minute they step into the theatre; all will be able to participate BEFORE the movie in a photo op that provides the unique opportunity for Guests to step onto the historic stage and appear to be flying on the Magic Carpet inside the Cave of Wonders! Guests will also be able to make a wish and try rubbing the Magic Lamp to see if wishes really do come true! Plus, see costumes on display from the movie.



"The whole family is in for a magical time with our special engagement of Disney's ALADDIN," said Ed Collins, General Manager of The El Capitan Theatre. "Guests will be transported to the Cave of Wonders the moment they step into The El Capitan Theatre, and will be able to step up to the Magic Lamp - make a wish and try rubbing it to see if wishes really do come true! Before each movie, guests will be delighted as they step onto the stage for a very special Magic Carpet photo op. To add to the fun, Guests can also view and admire costumes from the film before and after every screening. There's just no better place than The El Capitan Theatre to fully experience the wonders of Disney's ALADDIN."



El Capitan Theatre Guests can even be among the first to see the movie on Thursday, May 23 at 5:00pm as the El Capitan Theatre hosts a Special Opening Night Fan Event. In addition to watching the movie early, and in 3D for this screening only, all FAN EVENT guests will receive a digital download of the film's soundtrack, as well as reserved seat, popcorn in a souvenir bucket, and a 20 oz. bottled drink. Tickets to The Special Opening Night Fan Event are $30.



Disney's ALADDIN showtimes: May 23 at 8:20PM & May 24 to June 16 daily 10:00AM, 1:20PM, 4:40PM, 8:00PM & 11:20PM (11:20PM on Fridays and Saturdays only). Showtimes and dates are subject to change. Special group rates for Disney's ALADDIN of $10 for parties of 20 or more are available by calling 1-818-845-3110.



During the run of Disney's ALADDIN The El Capitan Theatre will offer a BIRTHDAY IN YOUR SEAT! For one low price of $25.00 per person enjoy a Reserved Seat Party, or for $35.00 per person enjoy a VIP Seat Party including VIP popcorn & 20 oz. bottled drink which will be served by Birthday Host(s) to Guests once Guests take their seats. Each ticket type includes all listed above plus: Guests will meet Birthday Host(s) upon arrival, Guests will be taken to Costume Display and then to Reserved Seats in theatre, Birthday Host(s) will provide In-Seat Concession Service until lights go down and program starts, Birthday Host(s) will serve Ghirardelli Birthday Sundae to each Guest in their seat, and a Birthday shout out will be given in your honor before the show!



HARD ROCK CAFÉ MOVIE & MEAL PACKAGE: $40.00 per person. Each ticket package includes: reserved seat (no concessions) to see the movie at The El Capitan Theatre, and a meal at Hard Rock Café. Reservations are required in advance (tickets must be booked no later than 24 hrs business days). This offering is available for all showtimes May 24, 2019 - June 16, 2019. Guests will choose one entrée from special Hard Rock Cafe menu at the time of their seating. Tax & gratuity included. Does not include alcohol - guests can purchase and pay on their own.



TINY TOT TUESDAY: The El Capitan Theatre will also host a very special Tiny Tot Tuesday for the first show every Tuesday during the run of Disney's ALADDIN. During these special screenings, parents and small children may enjoy the movie in a tot-friendly way-with lights dimmed rather than out and reduced sound levels.



ABOUT DISNEY'S ALADDIN

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney's 1992 classic, "Aladdin" is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie ("Sherlock Holmes," "The Man from U.N.C.L.E."), who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah in Arabia, "Aladdin" is written by John August ("Dark Shadows," "Big Fish") and Ritchie based on Disney's "Aladdin." The film stars Will Smith ("Ali," "Men in Black") as the larger-than-life Genie; Mena Massoud ("Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan") as the charming scoundrel Aladdin; Naomi Scott ("Power Rangers") as Jasmine, the beautiful, self-determined princess; Marwan Kenzari ("Murder on the Orient Express") as Jafar, the powerful sorcerer; Navid Negahban ("Legion") as the Sultan concerned with his daughter's future; Nasim Pedrad ("Saturday Night Live") as Dalia, Princess Jasmine's free-spirited best friend and confidante; Billy Magnussen ("Into the Woods") as the handsome and arrogant suitor Prince Anders; and Numan Acar ("The Great Wall") as Hakim, Jafar's right-hand man and captain of the palace guards.



"Aladdin" is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., ("Sherlock Holmes") and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., ("Death Note") with Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe® winner Marc Platt ("La La Land") and Kevin De La Noy ("The Dark Knight Rises") serving as executive producers. Eight-time Academy Award®-winning composer Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "The Little Mermaid") provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Oscar-winning lyricists Howard Ashman ("Little Shop of Horrors") and Tim Rice ("The Lion King") and includes two new songs written by Menken and Oscar and Tony Award®-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land," "Dear Evan Hansen"). The film, which was shot on practical stages in London and on location amidst the stunning desert vistas of Jordan, has a talented creative team helping to bring Agrabah to life, including: director of photography Alan Stewart ("The Commuter"), production designer Gemma Jackson ("Game of Thrones") and costume designer Michael Wilkinson ("American Hustle").



The 1992 animated film starred Robin Williams and featured such memorable songs as the Oscar®-winning "A Whole New World" and "Friend like Me." The film grossed more than $502 million at the global box office, which led to successful stage productions on Broadway and abroad as well as a North American touring company.



ABOUT DOLBY VISION™ AND DOLBY ATMOS®

The El Capitan Theatre will present Disney's ALADDIN in Dolby Vision™ Laser Projection and Dolby Atmos® Sound. Technology. Dolby Vision™ delivers a dramatically different visual experience-astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast, and captivating color-that brings movies to life before your eyes. Dolby Atmos® transports you into the movie with breathtaking, multidimensional sound that fills the theatre and flows all around you.



ABOUT THE EL CAPITAN THEATRE

Declared a Historic Cultural Monument by the City of Los Angeles and restored to showcase its original lavish architecture, The El Capitan Theatre has been since 1991 an exclusive first run theatre, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, for The Walt Disney Studios. The theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events, and screenings of classic Disney films.



In the 1920s, real estate developer Charles Toberman and Sid Grauman built the Egyptian, Chinese and El Capitan theatres. Los Angeles based Stiles O. Clements designed the elaborate cast-concrete Spanish Colonial style exterior; San Francisco architect G. Albert Lansburgh, known for his design of over 50 West Coast theatres and luxury cinema houses, designed the lavish East Indian inspired interior. Originally a legitimate theatre (over 120 plays and musicals were staged), it was converted for film for the world premiere of Orson Welles' "Citizen Kane." The theatre then was renovated, reopening in March 1942 as the Hollywood Paramount, a streamlined "art moderne" first run movie house.



In 1989, the Walt Disney Company joined forces with Pacific Theatres and launched a two-year, museum quality restoration of The El Capitan, led by renowned theatre designer Joseph J. Musil. Musil with the supervision of the National Park Service's Department of the Interior, and guidance from conservator Martin Weil and architect Ed Fields, achieved the goal recreating the original 1926 look and feel -- including original design elements such as the ornate plasterwork found hidden behind walls and the opera boxes in the main auditorium.

