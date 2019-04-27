The El Capitan Theatre presents Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: ENDGAME now to May 19, shown in brilliant Dolby VisionTM Laser Projection & Dolby Atmos Sound Technology.



Tickets officially now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com, by calling 1-800-DISNEY6 (800-347-6396), and the box office at 6838 Hollywood Blvd., CA 90028. Special group rates for Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: ENDGAME of $10 for parties of 20 or more are available by calling 1-818-845-3110.



Before and after the movie, El Capitan guests will be treated to an amazing collection of costumes in the Lobby and Lower Lounge from Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: ENDGAME.



WOOD & VINE LOUNGE AT THE EL CAPITAN THEATRE - FOOD, BEVERAGE & PREFERRED THEATRE SEATING for one low price of $45.00 per person. Use the Private Entrance into the WOOD & VINE LOUNGE at the El Capitan Theatre 45 minutes prior to showtime. Relax in our exclusive lounge, with food and beverage provided by WOOD & VINE (Cash Bar will be available to those with valid ID at time of service). Then enjoy preferred Reserved Seats in theatre Orchestra Center or Balcony Center and Docent led access to costume display. Guests will also receive popcorn, drink and candy prior to leaving Lounge. This offering will be available for ALL showtimes from thru May 19th. Reservations are required in advance (24 hrs - business days).



During the run of Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: ENDGAME The El Capitan Theatre will offer a BIRTHDAY IN YOUR SEAT! For one low price of $25.00 per person enjoy a Reserved Seat Party, or for $35.00 per person enjoy a VIP Seat Party including VIP popcorn & 20 oz. bottled drink which will be served by Birthday Host(s) to Guests once Guests take their seats. Each ticket type includes all listed above plus: Guests will meet Birthday Host(s) upon arrival, Guests will be taken to Costume Display and then to Reserved Seats in theatre, Birthday Host(s) will provide In-Seat Concession Service until lights go down and program starts, Birthday Host(s) will serve Ghirardelli Birthday Sundae to each Guest in their seat, and a Birthday shout out will be given in your honor before the show!

Opening Weekend showtimes for Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: ENDGAME are 10:00AM, 2:30PM, 7:00PM, 7:30PM, and 11:25PM for Friday April 26, Saturday April 27, and Sunday, April 28.



Daily showtimes from April 26 to May 19 are 10:00AM, 2:30PM, 7:00PM, and 11:25PM. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.



The El Capitan Theatre will host TINY TOT TUESDAY during the first show of the day on April 30, May 7 and 14; during this special screening, parents and small children may enjoy the movie in a tot-friendly way-with lights dimmed rather than out and reduced sound levels.





