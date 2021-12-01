Eden Espinosa and David Burnham to Host A BROADWAY CHRISTMAS
Chris Isaacson Presents and Ronn Goswick have announced the 12th Annual A Broadway Christmas. Hosted by Broadway stars Eden Espinosa and David Burnham with musical direction by Gerald Sternbach, there will be one performance only on Sunday, December 19, at 7:30pm, at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood.
Performers scheduled to appear include (in alphabetical order) Will Collyer, Matthew Patrick Davis, Julie Garnyé, Dillon Klena, Valerie Perri, Joan Ryan, and Natalie Wachen, with more to be announced.
Co-host Eden Espinosa is most recognized for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway and in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Other credits include originating the title character in Brooklyn the Musical, Flora in Flora the Red Menace, and Maureen in the closing company of Rent on Broadway. She starred as Trina in the National Touring production of Falsettos. She also originated the role of Sadie Thompson in the world premiere of Rain and Mamí in the world premiere of The Gardens of Anuncia at The Old Globe Theatre. She portrayed Eva Peron in TPAC and Studio Tenn's production of Evita. She toured Denmark and London playing Emma Borden in the rock musical Lizzie (2017). She received rave reviews in Merrily We Roll Along at the Huntington Theatre in Boston. She was Daniela in In the Heights (Kennedy Center) and portrayed Anita in West Side Story (Royal Albert Hall). Most recently she originated the role of Tamara De Lempicka in the world premiere of Lempicka at Williamstown Theatre Festival. TV appearances include Law & Order, Ugly Betty, and Elementary. Voiceover credits include Tangled the Series (Disney Channel), Robot Chicken, MAD TV, Elena of Avalor, and Titan Maximum. She has recorded two albums, Look Around (2012), and Revelation (2019). edenespinosa.com
Co-host David Burnham was last seen on Broadway in Wicked, playing Fiyero, a role he originated in the developmental workshops of the show. He was in the original Broadway cast of The Light in The Piazza, performing both on the Tony Awards and the PBS telecast Live from Lincoln Center. He is the recipient of the prestigious Helen Hayes and Garland Awards for Best Actor for his portrayal of Fabrizio in the national tour of The Light in The Piazza. He first gained critical acclaim when he was chosen to replace Donny Osmond as Joseph in the national tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. He toured nationally in Jesus Christ Superstar and was in the original Off-Broadway cast of The Best Is Yet to Come - The Music of Cy Coleman. He starred in Showstoppers at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas. On film he was the voice of the Prince in the Warner Bros. animated feature The King And I, and he appears on the soundtracks of Ghepetto, Disney's Home on the Range and South Park. He performs with symphonies all over the country and his solo concert has been seen across the United States, Canada, and Europe. He has recorded two solo albums, a self-titled CD and One Day. www.davidburnham.com
Gerald Sternbach is one of LA's busiest musical directors. He is the winner of one Ovation Award (nine nominations), three LA Drama Critics Circle Awards (seven nominations), and three Garland Awards. He was music director for Reprise! for six seasons and has conducted on and off Broadway as well as on National Tours. He has worked with Melissa Manchester, Adam Lambert, Josh Groban, Carol Burnett, Nancy Wilson, Lillias White, John Lithgow, Kelsey Grammer, Jennifer Hudson, and Jennifer Holliday, among many others.
The evening's festivities will include an Ugly Sweater Contest and a raffle for fun holiday prizes. Tickets for the 12th Annual A Broadway Christmas are $25 and $37.50 with VIP seating available for $50. Go to www.TicketWeb.com, www.CatalinaJazzClub.com, or www.ChrisIsaacsonPresents.com or call (866) 468-3399. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 7:30pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.