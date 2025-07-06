EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN Summer Night Series at Write Act Rep

Producing Artistic Director John Lant of Write Act Repertory has announced Everything Under the Sun, part of the annual Hot Summer Nights - The Musical Series (2025), a collection of Five World Premiere original one act plays written by Write Act Repertory Creators for a limited run of performances, now in its second year. Bask in the summer sunshine in this festival of musicals filled with romance, magic, memories, and friendship. Opening July 19 to August, 9, 2025.

FIVE ONE ACT COLLECTIONS

THE WEIGHT OF THE END OF THE WORLD

Written and Directed by Katie Bogart Ward - Composed by Vanessa Bryan

Arrangement by Eric Sampson

A group of four friends gather for their last day on Earth. The impending doom of a meteor is coming straight for them, disrupting satellites and blocking the sun. The group is reminded of the good times, the tragedies, and some hidden secrets are revealed.

Cast: Vanessa Bryan, Ben Cohen, Eva Haimovich, and Adam Kroksh



THREE DAY NOTICE

Written by Ceci Laiche - Composed by Dan Brownfield

Directed by David Lvov - Choreographed by Abryelle Wilson

With an eviction looming, two neighbors strike up an unlikely friendship.

Cast: Grace Balint, Georgan George, and Forest Lin



LOSING MEMORY

Written and Composed by Darrin Yalacki & Laura Lineback

Directed by Darrin Yalacki, with Arrangement by Joshua Ginsberg

Jesse's life is challenged as she takes care of her mother Claire who has Alzheimers.

Cast: Alicia Agramonte, Forest Lin, Joshua Luper, and Helema Maggiore



THE ISLAND OF MR. LEBEAU

Written and Directed by Susan C. Hunter - Composed by Tom Shelton

A group of strangers gather on a lonely island retreat, expecting to be part of a new reality series. Instead they find themselves fighting for their lives.

Cast: Ben Cohen, Eva Haimovich, Mark Rice, and Jeanette Srinivasan



UNCOMMON TIME

Written, Directed and Composed by Jorge A. Pulido

A small community discovers their potential when they realize they've become entrapped in a musical.

Cast: Mich Ferro, Veli Gonzalez, Bridget Hanks, Adam Kroksh, and Joshua Luper



The summer series will take place at The Brickhouse Theatre, 10950 Peach Grove Street, Hollywood, CA, CA 91601. Performances run July 19 – August 9, 2025 – Fri. & Sat. 7:30PM. There will be one special matinee performance on July 20, Sun. 2:00PM.