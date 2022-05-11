ESC'S Darryl Maximilian Robinson Wins 2022 Making The World Happening Award From Allevents.in

Darryl Maximilian Robinson, a veteran stage actor and play director, who is The Founder, Artistic Director and Producer of both the multiracial chamber theater, The Excaliber Shakespeare Company of Chicago, and the video and theatre arts events group, The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project has been named a winner of a 2022 Making The World Happening Award from Allevents.in for his numerous online theatre-related offerings during the past to years of the catastrophic Covid-19 pandemic.

For the past two years, The Theatre and all of the live arts have suffered and audiences dwindled at live events due to risk factors. As a result, many contributors of The Performing Arts resorted to providing their audiences and professional colleagues with recorded and online activities so that creative work could be experienced and viewed.

Darryl Maximilian Robinson felt it was essential to suggest to his fellow artists and associates to always document their work so that future artists and audiences might have an opportunity to view and comment on it even with all the challenges imposed by Covid.

Mr. Robinson was lucky and blessed to have an archive of current and past videos, photos, written articles and stories regarding his work and that of both The Excaliber Shakespeare Company of Chicago and The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project to draw upon to create several theatre-related offerings for online use free of charge to the public and particularly students of The Theatre. Several appeared in the listings of Allevents.in.

Needless to say, Mr. Robinson was thrilled on May 9, 2022 when he received the news that for his online creative efforts he was one of numerous individuals and groups named as a winner of a 2022 Making The World Happening Award from Allevents.in.

Having been involved in The Performing Arts for 48 years, Darryl Maximilian Robinson knows that it is always an honor to be recognized for one's work. And he and The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project will continue their work.