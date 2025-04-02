EPIC Players Theatre to Present Neuro Inclusive Celebration Of Hollywood's Hit Music

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



EPIC Players Theatre, LA's Premiere Neurodiverse Theater Company, will present Lights, Camera, Cabaret: A Neuro Inclusive Celebration of Hollywood's Hit Music on April 30, 2025 at 7:30pm (Doors at 6:45pm) at Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Blvd, LA. Tickets are $35 / $50 for VIP which includes front row seating and complimentary popcorn. Come in your best red carpet attire!

Join the EPIC Players as they take the stage at Dynasty Typewriter for a neuro-inclusive celebration of legendary Hollywood songs. From iconic movie musicals to timeless soundtracks, this cabaret will honor the music that has defined and shaped the movies we love. Our EPIC performers will share the stage with incredible guest artists, including Barry Pearl (Grease & Broadway veteran) and Trent Mills (The Play That Goes Wrong, Little America, Tower of God), bringing you an unforgettable night filled with incredible talent and pure movie magic.

EPIC Players Cast: Kennedy Areffi, Bowe Avery, Nayeli Benitez, Amanda Castrillo, Dovia Charles, Luna Floerke, Michelle Jace, Jacki Jing, Garrett Lees, Lex Levy, Bella Zoe Martinez, Devin Morrissey, Rebecca Faith Quinn, Abbey Romeo, Harry Schantz, Abe Shapiro, Ana Sharp, Nikolay Sharp, George Steeves, Alexandra Tamplin, Verity Van Dams, Phineas Wilder.

