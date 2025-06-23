Dorian Harewood to Present Tribute to Nat King Cole at Herb Alpert’s Vibrato

Dorian Harewood, Tony Award Nominee (The Notebook The Musical), Film and Television Star will pay tribute to the legendary Nat King Cole on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 7:30pm at Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill & Jazz.



Dorian pays tribute to this musical genius and trailblazer and all that he did to bring love to our world. He performs many of Cole’s iconic and timeless songs, including: Unforgettable, When I Fall in Love, Route 66, Just One Of Those Things, Mona Lisa, I’m Going To Sit Right Down and Write Myself A Letter.



"60 years ago, this year, the world said goodbye to one of the most beloved recording artists of all time. A consummate vocalist and genius pianist, there has been none like him before or since. Not even close. Tonight, we pay tribute to that glorious artist, and all that he did to help enlighten the world", says Harewood.



Dorian will be accompanied by Grammy Award winner, Randy Waldman, world-renowned musical director, arranger, composer and conductor.