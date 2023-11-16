Do LaB Announces Early Bird Ticket Release For LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE 2024

Lightning in a Bottle, North America's original boutique festival, has announced Early Bird tickets for the 2024 edition at Buena Vista Lake in Southern California from May 22-27. Early Bird tickets will be available starting at 10am PT on November 17th and will remain on sale until November 24th on the Click Here.

Payment plans start at $19.95 + fees. New packages are also available for Lightning in a Bottle 2024, which features Easy Peasy Pre-set Camping and RV options.

The festival is presented by Do LaB, known for their annual stage at Coachella and a variety of one-off shows including a recent event with Four Tet in San Francisco. Lightning in a Bottle turns 21 next year. Old enough to drink, but still the same ragtag crew of renegade experience creators their community know and love.

Lightning in a Bottle, Do LaB's living and breathing outpost for misfits and music lovers, creatives and experience hunters, is ready to start goofing off again this coming Memorial Day Weekend.

The 2024 edition is all about returning to why the festival started in the first place - having as much fun as possible. The LIB experience continues to be one of many facets and paths. It's a festival defined as both a transformational wonderland and a wild party where freak flags fly. A place to learn and create, but also reconnect with one's mischievous inner child, where surprises hide around every corner.

LIB's musical journey guides attendees from its wildly immersive core stages Lightning, Woogie, and Thunder, onwards to its community-run programming at The Stacks, The Junkyard, and The Grand Artique. Each stage features its own unique aesthetic, vision, and sound, balancing fan-favorite bookings with a constant sense of discovery.

The immersive Compass area offers a diverse array of educational opportunities to engage the senses, expand the mind, and inspire community action with topics that include indigenous cultures, psychedelic medicine, climate change, love & relationships, healthy eating, and more. Attendees can learn from the past and present in order to better integrate, collaborate, and thrive in our world's future.

Do LaB have created a legacy from the ground up since - one with a loyal community of free spirits chasing the imaginative, boundary-breaking rush felt at its very first celebration.