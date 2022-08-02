Disney's TRON At The El Capitan Adds New Panel Guests

Disney's "Tron" producer Donald Kushner, computer image choreographer Jerry Rees and effects animator John Van Vliet have joined El Capitan Theatre's Night on the Grid panel with "The Art of Tron" author Mike Bonifer August 5 at 7pm.



Guests can watch the panel before a screening of "Tron." Tickets are on sale now for $12.



Props from Disney's "Tron" and "Tron: Legacy" from the Walt Disney Archives will be on display starting August 5 for guests to view.



Showtimes for Disney's "Tron" August 5 and 7 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm. Showtimes on August 6 are 10:00am and 1:00pm. Showtimes are subject to change.



Tickets for Disney's "Tron" are $12 for all ages and are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. For more information on tickets, call 1-800-DISNEY-6.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/.