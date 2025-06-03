Disney's NEWSIES to be Presented at Inland Valley Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now available for Inland Valley Repertory Theatre's production of Disney's Newsies. This high-energy, family-friendly musical will be performed at the Morgan Auditorium on the University of La Verne campus July 19 - August 3.

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre (IVRT) proudly continues its 2025 season with the high-energy musical Disney's Newsies, featuring music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Harvey Fierstein. The production will be staged at the beautiful Morgan Auditorium on the University of La Verne campus.

Founded in 1990 by Frank and Donna Marie Minano, IVRT is a non-profit regional theatre company dedicated to presenting high-quality productions that showcase local talent of all ages. Over the years, IVRT has remained true to its mission, producing award-winning works that have earned widespread acclaim, including the Rancho Cucamonga Community Foundation's Primavera Award for "Outstanding Contributions to the Arts." Most recently, Inland Empire Magazine honored IVRT with its Readers' Choice Award for Best Performing Arts Company in the Inland Empire.

Based on the 1992 Disney musical film and inspired by the real-life Newsboys' Strike of 1899, Newsies is an electrifying, family-friendly show that celebrates the power of young voices rising up against injustice. With rousing songs, dazzling choreography, and an inspiring message of unity and resilience, Newsies promises a theatrical experience full of heart and excitement. The show features such hits as Carrying the Banner, King of New York, and Seize the Day.

The cast of 32 talented local performers includes Arianna Nelson as Katherine Plumber, with Patrick McMahon, Michael Gallo, Aaron Byrnes, Cameron Kaeni, and Chelsea Johnson in key supporting roles. Making his IVRT debut, Jay Kanabay-on break from ITHACA in New York-leads the cast as Jack Kelly. The production is directed by Frank Minano, with choreography by Christina Harding, music direction by Ronda Rubio, costumes by Mark Gamez, and wig/hair design by Kirklyn Robinson. Newsies runs from July 19 to August 3, with performances on Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

Running in repertory with Newsies is IVRT's annual SCRIPTFEST, a celebration of thought-provoking theatre in a readers' theater format. This year's lineup includes Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise on Friday, July 25 and David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning Glengarry Glen Ross on Friday, August 1.

IVRT closes the season in November with a festive holiday performance of Holly Dolly Christmas - A Love Dolly Tribute starring Kim Eberhardt. This heartwarming musical event features beloved Dolly Parton classics along with holiday favorites like "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Jingle Bell Rock," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." Performances are scheduled on November 29 and 30 at 2:00pm.

