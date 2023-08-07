Disney's FROZEN Special Engagement Announced At The El Capitan Theatre, August 10

The limited engagement is on Thursday August 10th at 7:15pm and tickets are $25. All attendees will receive a popcorn, beverage and souvenir credential with their ticket.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

Continuing the celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary with special engagement of eight classic films, the third feature in the celebration is Disney's Frozen. Tickets are now on sale.
 
The limited engagement is on Thursday August 10th at 7:15pm and tickets are $25. All attendees will receive a popcorn, beverage and souvenir credential with their ticket.
 
Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page or by calling 1-800 Disney-6 (347-6396). All seats are reserved.
 
The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2257342®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FElCapitanTheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/safetyinformation/

Fearless optimist Anna teams up with rugged mountain man Kristoff in a race to find Anna's sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter.

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after its restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information.
 




