Disney's ENCANTO Returns To The El Capitan Theatre with Pajama Party Screenings

Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre welcomes the return of Disney's "Encanto" January 7th through January 16th, 2022 with Pajama Party screenings on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:00am.

During the Pajama Party screenings, Guests can enjoy breakfast in their reserved seat while wearing their favorite family-friendly pajamas. Each Guest attending will receive a muffin, cereal, yogurt and juice or coffee. Tickets are $25 for all ages.



Guests can take a picture at a photo op in the lobby before every screening of the film, purchase "Encanto" themed concession items including a LE 2000 Stained Glass Pin, and enjoy the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ before the movie on Saturdays and Sundays.



D23 Gold Members can show their valid D23 Gold Member Card to receive a complimentary 64oz popcorn tub and 20oz bottled beverage and one "Encanto" Tote (while supplies last).



Daily showtimes for "Encanto" starting Friday, January 7th are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.



Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved and $12 for all ages.



Family Packs are available for $48 each and include four reserved tickets and four 64oz popcorn tubs (not valid on Saturday and Sunday 10:00AM shows). Additional tickets can be added by calling 1-800-Disney-6 (347-6396).



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visithttps://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/



Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto" tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal-every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope. The film is directed by Jared Bush (co-director "Zootopia") and Byron Howard ("Zootopia," "Tangled"), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer "The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez"), and produced by Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer; the screenplay is by Castro Smith and Bush. "Encanto" features original songs by Emmy, GRAMMY and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana"); Germaine Franco ("Dora and the Lost City of Gold," "Little," "Tag") composed the original score.



Rated PG for for some thematic elements, and mild peril.